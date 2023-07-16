A man accused of killing 4 near Atlanta is on the run. Here’s what to know.

Andre Lloyd Longmore is accused of shooting four people to death in the city of Hampton, Police Chief James Turner said at a Saturday news conference. Authorities have issued four murder warrants in their search for Longmore.
When asked whether Longmore had a violent criminal past, Turner said police weren’t ready to disclose that information.
Longmore, a Hampton resident, is considered armed and dangerous, Turner said. Police are offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to his arrest. Anyone with helpful information can call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.