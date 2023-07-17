Iowa judge blocks state’s new six-week abortion law pending hearing

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

An Iowa County judge blocked enforcement of a restrictive six-week abortion ban Monday, just days after it went into effect with the signature of Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds. The order by Polk County District Court Judge Joseph Seidlin means the state’s abortion law will revert to one that legalizes abortion until 22 weeks. Seidlin said the order would remain in effect pending hearings into a lawsuit brought by the ACLU and abortion providers.

Seidlin heard arguments July 14 over the lawsuit, which sought a temporary suspension of the law signed by Reynolds the same day. The measure had been passed by the Republican-held legislature earlier in the week in a marathon 12-hour special session held for that purpose.

At the hearing, the groups argued that the abortion ban was not constitutional under Iowa law. State officials defending the measure said it was legal because it seeks to protect the rights of “the unborn,” and doesn’t violate the Iowa Constitution. Seidlin had said he needed more time to study the “complex and sensitive,” arguments on both sides and anticipated making his order this week.

“The current state of the law in Iowa remains, at least for the time being, that some level of constitutional protection applies to women seeking abortion,” Seidlin said in his order.

The signing of the Iowa law left clinics scrambling to help patients figure out their plans. Some limited exceptions existed in the new law for rape, incest, grave threats to a mother’s life and fetal abnormalities.

The political nature of the issue was evident in the site Reynolds picked to sign the bill: after a lunchtime speech at the Family Leadership Summit, which was attended by Republican presidential candidates seeking the support of crucial evangelical voters before the state’s 2024 caucuses. In attendance at the summit were 2024 Republican presidential hopefuls such as Florida’s governor, Ron DeSantis, and the former vice president Mike Pence.

In remarks made before signing the measure, Reynolds lauded the legislature for voting “to reject the inhumanity of abortion.”

After the U.S. Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe v. Wade, Reynolds had asked a district court to reinstate a roughly six-week abortion ban that had passed the legislature in 2018 but was challenged in court before it took effect. After the court declined to do so, she took the request to the Iowa Supreme Court, which deadlocked on the matter earlier this year.

Reproductive justice advocates condemned Reynolds’s decision to call a special session on abortion as an abuse of power, and said the changing rules had become a roller coaster for doctors and patients. On Monday, however, they reacted optimistically.

“Good news,” Planned Parenthood tweeted. “For now abortion remains safe and legal in Iowa. The fight is not over.”

