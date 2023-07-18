The Powerball jackpot has hit $1 billion again. Here’s what to know.

How Powerball works

Powerball tickets cost $2. The lottery also offers $3 Power Play tickets that come with the chance to win more money.

Players choose numbers between 1 and 69 for five white balls, and between 1 and 26 one red ball. The lottery then draws the balls, and players win prizes by matching various numbers of balls.

To win the jackpot, your Powerball ticket must match all six numbers drawn — five white balls and one red Powerball. If multiple players have tickets that match all the numbers, they split the jackpot evenly. Players can win lesser cash prizes for matching fewer numbers.