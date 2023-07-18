The Powerball jackpot has hit $1 billion again. Here’s what to know.

The next drawing for the current billion-dollar prize is Wednesday night, and if someone doesn’t win, the pot will keep growing.
The facts
- Powerball tickets are on sale until Wednesday’s drawing at 10:59 p.m. Eastern. The cut-off time for selling tickets varies by jurisdiction but is usually about an hour or two before the drawing.
- The $1 billion prize has a $516.8 million cash value, according to Powerball. The winner can take the $516.8 million cash or choose to receive $1 billion via 29 annual payments.
- The last time the Powerball jackpot was hit was in April, when a player in Ohio won a $252.6 million grand prize.
How the jackpot grows
Powerball and Mega Millions, the United States’ other largest jackpot lottery game, have begun yielding bigger payouts since the games’ format changed in 2015 and 2017, respectively. The odds of winning the grand prize dropped, meaning the jackpots roll over more often and keep growing.
In the fall, the Powerball went 40 drawings without a winner, creating the largest jackpot in American lottery history. It topped out at $2.04 billion, which a player in California won in November.
The second-largest prize was more than $1.5 billion in January 2016, which was split between winners in California, Florida and Tennessee.
How Powerball works
Powerball tickets cost $2. The lottery also offers $3 Power Play tickets that come with the chance to win more money.
Players choose numbers between 1 and 69 for five white balls, and between 1 and 26 one red ball. The lottery then draws the balls, and players win prizes by matching various numbers of balls.
To win the jackpot, your Powerball ticket must match all six numbers drawn — five white balls and one red Powerball. If multiple players have tickets that match all the numbers, they split the jackpot evenly. Players can win lesser cash prizes for matching fewer numbers.
The odds of winning the grand prize are 1 in 292.2 million. The odds of winning any prize — anything from $4 to $1 billion — are 1 in 24.9, according to Powerball.
What’s next
Wednesday night’s drawing will be live-streamed on Powerball’s website. If there’s no winning ticket, the next drawing will be Saturday.
Playing your luck
- Should you buy a ticket? You’re, for example, 216 times more likely to be struck by lightning this year than to win the Mega Millions lottery. Take our quiz about your odds.
- Don’t forget taxes: The winner won’t take home the full $1 billion jackpot. Here’s how those taxes work — and why what’s deducted may make buying a ticket a bad bet.
- But if you do win … Here’s what to do, who to call and how to handle it. Hint: Think lawyers, accountants and financial advisers.
- There’s a dark side: Winning doesn’t always mean a happy ending. Some winners’ lives change for the worse. Even staying anonymous can create chaos, as happened in one small Maryland town.
- And if you don’t win … Whether it’s a lottery jackpot or mama’s money, there are certain key steps to take when you get a windfall. The Washington Post’s Michelle Singletary has you covered.
Ben Brasch contributed to this report.