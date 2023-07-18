Jan. 6 investigation live updates Trump says he received target letter from special counsel

Former president Donald Trump said Tuesday that he had received a letter from special counsel Jack Smith informing him that he is the target of the Justice Department’s investigation into efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election that culminated in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol. Trump said in a statement that he received the letter on Sunday and that he was given four days to appear before a grand jury investigating the case. That, he said, “almost always means an Arrest and Indictment.”
Here’s what to know
- A target letter from prosecutors means investigators have gathered substantial evidence linking the recipient to a crime, but it does not necessarily mean charges will ultimately be brought.
- Smith’s office declined to comment on Tuesday.
- Trump’s disclosure came ahead of a hearing in a Fort Pierce, Fla., courtroom on another federal case brought by Smith, this one related to Trump’s alleged mishandling of classified documents.
