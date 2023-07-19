Paul Pelosi attack trial will stay in San Francisco, judge says

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

A federal judge denied a request Wednesday from defense lawyers to move the federal trial of the man who allegedly attacked Paul Pelosi, the husband of former House speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), out of the Bay Area, according to a court filing. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight David DePape is facing both state and federal charges after allegedly breaking into the Pelosi home in October 2022 and threatening to kidnap Nancy Pelosi before attacking her husband with a hammer. Federal prosecutors have charged DePape with attempted kidnapping of a federal officer and assault on the immediate family member of a federal official, according to court records.

DePape’s defense attorneys argued in a June 14 court filing that the San Francisco jury pool was too prejudiced about the case and wanted to move the trial to a more rural division of the court’s district, where a survey suggested that potential jurors knew less about the case.

DePape allegedly broke into the Pelosi home with zip ties, a roll of tape, rope, a journal and the hammer, seeking to ask Nancy Pelosi questions. He claimed in a police interview, per a court filing, that she was “the ‘leader of the pack’ of lies told by the Democratic Party” and that he would break her kneecaps if she lied to him.

Police body-camera footage shows Paul Pelosi and DePape struggling for control of a hammer. DePape wrests the weapon from Paul Pelosi and strikes him in the head before officers tackle him.

Defense lawyers sought to move the trial from San Francisco to the courthouse in Humboldt County, Calif., in another of the United States District Court Northern District of California’s four divisions.

The proposed new area would have drawn potential jurors from a redder voter pool. In the 2020 election, 65 percent of voters in Humboldt County picked President Biden, compared to 85 percent in San Francisco.

The public defenders had jury consultant Bryan Edelman analyze DePape’s situation and conduct studies, which he claims show that a San Francisco jury is too prejudiced to render a fair trial.

“Local media have also focused on Mr. DePape’s allegedly bigoted political beliefs, further poisoning the well in the Bay Area. And survey research shows that a very high proportion of potential Bay Area jurors believe that Mr. DePape is already guilty of the crimes he is charged with, and that they would not be able to change their minds,” defense attorneys wrote.

They added that Edelman reviewed news and social media coverage of the alleged incident and found that 93 articles had been published in San Francisco print media between Oct. 28, 2022, and April 12, 2023.

He also surveyed residents about what they know of the allegations.

“Specifically, as to Count 1, the attempted kidnapping charge, 55% of prospective jurors in the San Francisco Division already believe that DePape is guilty. By contrast, only 39% of jurors in the Eureka Division already believe Mr. DePape is guilty,” according to the court filing.

The Pelosis have a long history in the Bay Area. Nancy Pelosi has represented California’s 11th Congressional District, which spans much of San Francisco, for more than 36 years. Paul Pelosi, who was born in the city, worked as an investor and developer in Northern California, including owning a now-defunct football team in the area.

The next hearing for this case is schedule for Aug. 2 at 11:30 a.m. local time. The federal trial is set to begin Nov. 13.

