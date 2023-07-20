La. moved minors to an adult prison. The conditions are inhumane, ACLU says.

Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

At Louisiana’s largest maximum-security prison, a 16-year-old boy said he gets “extremely hot” inside a block that has no air conditioning. As the state faces a severe heat wave, the teen said the prison’s electricity has repeatedly gone out, stopping the fans that provide the only reprieve. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight A 17-year-old boy there said that, besides the eight minutes he was given daily to shower in handcuffs and shackles, he had been kept for six days inside his cell — one that previously held men awaiting execution at the Louisiana State Penitentiary in Angola, which was known in the 1960s as “the bloodiest prison in the South.”

The teens shared stories about their time in the prison in an emergency filing submitted Monday in an ongoing lawsuit filed by the American Civil Liberties Union and other advocates against Gov. John Bel Edwards (D) and Louisiana’s Office of Juvenile Justice. The suit targets the state’s decision to house the juveniles, the majority of whom are Black boys, in the former death row section of the prison. The penitentiary, located about 50 miles north of Baton Rouge, holds adults in a separate area.

The minors’ declarations are part of a cache of documents urging the court to remove children from the prison, which state officials had touted as a temporary provision while a juvenile facility in northeast Louisiana underwent renovations. Last July, Edwards said the incarcerated youths would be housed at Angola until this spring — but that deadline has since been moved to mid-November, state officials announced earlier this month.

“The state’s treatment of kids in Angola has been a series of broken promises,” David Utter, lead counsel and executive director of the Fair Fight Initiative, said in a news release.

A spokesperson for the Office of Juvenile Justice declined to comment, citing the pending litigation. The governor’s office did not respond to The Washington Post’s request for comment.

For months, the decision to bring juveniles to Angola, a facility with a long history of violence that was built on the site of a former plantation, has been met with protest.

Now, citing testimony from some of those juveniles, advocates allege that the state has not kept its promises regarding the conditions in which young people would be held or the temporary status of their housing.

In Monday’s filings, minors alleged spending hours alone inside their small, concrete cells under dangerously hot temperatures and without drinkable water. The long stretches alone are broken only by “the hour or so a day” they are let out to a yard that is surrounded by a barbed-wire fence draped with a black tarp to shield them from the view of the adult inmates.

Those “inappropriate and dangerous conditions” could traumatize children and place them “at significant risk of serious harm,” Craig Haney, a psychology professor specializing in psychological data and legal issues, wrote in the filing.

A 17-year-old identified as Charles C. alleged that one prison officer had thrown him against a wall, making him bleed. The next day, he added, guards used Mace on another juvenile, and the chemicals spilled into his cell.

“Being maced … on my open wound, really burned and hurt,” he wrote in an affidavit. The brief shower that followed “did not get all the mace off of my body.”

Charles C. previously submitted an affidavit saying that he had been diagnosed with schizophrenia, bipolar disorder and attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder before he was incarcerated. He was also diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder after he was shot when he was 13, and hospitalizations for mental health crises followed, he said.

In other facilities, he had access to behavioral services and a counselor who helped him work toward his goals, such as earning his diploma — but now he has lost access to those resources, he said, noting that “educational services do not exist here.”

“I want to get out of here,” he wrote.

State officials first floated the plan to house juveniles at Angola after escapes and violent incidents at the Bridge City Center for Youth prompted renovations at the juvenile facility, where “the lack of staff is compounded by the poor condition of the dorms and other buildings,” Edwards said last year.

But the relocation plan quickly drew criticism from advocacy groups, juvenile justice organizations and federal officials, who said it would exacerbate the state’s juvenile incarceration crisis by subjecting children to harsher punishment instead of rehabilitation and treatment.

“Placing children at Louisiana’s State Penitentiary at Angola is problematic for a number of reasons,” Elizabeth Ryan, the administrator of the Justice Department’s Office of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention, wrote last year in a letter to state officials. Ryan noted that the state would “potentially be in danger of violating federal laws” that mandate “sight and sound separation” between incarcerated children and adults.

In September, the ACLU and a group of civil rights attorneys filed a lawsuit claiming the plan didn’t show the children would be provided with necessary services like substance abuse treatment, counseling and educational programming.

Ultimately a federal judge sided with state officials, though she said juveniles should not be transferred until the prison was adequately staffed and prepared with educational, medical and mental health services. The plan, the ruling added, was to be temporary.

About a month later, officials started transferring children to the facility. Since October, “the state estimates they’ve sent between 70-80 children” to Angola, according to the ACLU. Earlier this month, officials said there were 15 youths housed in the prison, and 14 of them were Black.

According to state records, there were 434 children in secure custody during the first quarter of 2023 — 40 more than in the first quarter of 2022. In both reports, the agency noted that “African American youth are disproportionally represented in every custody and supervision status.”

Antonio Travis, a youth organizer for the advocacy group Families and Friends of Louisiana’s Incarcerated Children, said the statements given by juveniles at the prison are a fulfilled prophecy of sorts.

“Advocates and youth justice experts predicted the trauma and harm … and it’s devastating to see those predictions coming true,” Travis said in a statement to The Post.

