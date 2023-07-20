NYC to issue fliers to migrants at southern U.S. border: Find another city

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

New York City will distribute fliers at the U.S.-Mexico border aimed at discouraging asylum seekers from settling in the East Coast metropolis long known for welcoming outsiders with open arms. The city has received more than 90,000 migrants since April 2022, and some 54,800 remain in its care, the mayor’s office said in a statement Wednesday announcing the move. New York is “at capacity,” it said.

“Please consider another city as you make your decision about where to settle in the U.S.,” the bright-yellow fliers read in English and Spanish. Noting that New York is the most expensive place to live in the United States, the leaflets caution that there is “no guarantee we will be able to provide shelter and services to new arrivals.”

The city will also start giving 60 days’ notice to adult asylum seekers staying in shelters, after which they will need to reapply for a shelter placement.

New York City law protects the right to shelter, and the move could raise legal challenges, advocacy groups said.

The attempt “to dissuade immigrants from coming to New York City is cruel, unlawful, and flies in the face of New Yorkers’ values of compassion and care,” the American Civil Liberties Union of New York wrote on Twitter.

New York Mayor Eric Adams (D) defended the campaign at a news conference on Wednesday.

“New York City has done more than any other level of government” to accommodate migrants, he said. “But we cannot continue to absorb tens of thousands of newcomers on our own without the help of the state and federal government.”

The development is the latest in an ongoing dispute over immigration policy between Republican-led states and the Democratic strongholds that have provided migrants refuge. Since last year, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) has sent thousands of migrants to New York and other cities — a move Adams criticized as using “innocent people as political pawns.”

Adams has made several attempts to curb the number of migrants to New York City, pointing to a system that is stretched too thin. His administration took steps in May to weaken right-to-shelter laws in New York, and in June, the city sued more than 30 counties in the state that refused to house migrants. On Wednesday, Adams called on the federal government to make it easier for migrants to work while they await asylum and to create a strategy to disperse immigrants across the country.

Aid groups have criticized those efforts and condemned the new policy as cruel and potentially unlawful.

New York has a “legal obligation to ensure that people who lack shelter are safe and secure, and protected from exposure to the elements,” the Legal Aid Society and the Coalition for the Homeless said in a joint statement on Wednesday.

Asked whether he’s concerned about New York’s right-to-shelter law, Adams told reporters that “I don’t have the luxury to sit back.” He added: “I just really need people to understand, every day this team is figuring out ‘Where do we put the next body?’”

Joshua Goldfein, a staff attorney on the Homeless Rights Project at the Legal Aid Society, said in a phone interview that it was difficult to legally evaluate the new policy based on the mayor’s announcement.

But if someone “really has nowhere to go and has no other plan, then it would not be lawful for New York City to say, ‘I’m sorry, get lost, you’re on the street,’” he said.

As for the fliers, the Adams administration wants “to change the narrative to say ‘New York City is not the only city in the United States,’” Goldfein said. “I don’t know if what they produced is the best expression of that idea, but I understand why they would want to say that.”

