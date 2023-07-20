Winning numbers drawn in California for $1 billion Powerball jackpot

Listen 1 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

A player in California won the $1 billion Powerball jackpot Wednesday night, the largest prize since November and only the third time ever the pot ran into the billions. The winning numbers were 7, 10, 11, 13, 24 and red Powerball 24. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The winner can take $558.1 million in cash up front, or choose to receive $1.08 billion through annual payments over 30 years that increase by 5 percent annually.

While some have celebrated their winnings by building a water park or starting a family trust, others have lost millions gambling or through poor investments. That’s why experts say winners should talk to financial advisors and lawyers to make sure they are making the most sound decisions with their money.

Depending on the state, winners can decide to stay anonymous, which sometimes create chaos, as it did in one small Maryland town.

Advertisement

Powerball players choose six numbers for five white balls and one red ball and must match all of them with the drawing to win the jackpot. The odds of doing so are 1 in 292.2 million. The Powerball organization operates in 45 states, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The winner should expect to pay a 37 percent tax rate on most of the winnings, since the IRS treats the lottery winnings as ordinary income, and the prize puts Wednesday’s winner in the top tax bracket.

Gift this article Gift Article