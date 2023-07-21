She was gored by a bison in Yellowstone, then got engaged in the hospital

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Amber Harris’s long-planned visit to Yellowstone National Park with her partner took a terrifying turn when a bison charged at her — sending her flying through the air and leaving her in the hospital with serious chest and abdominal injuries. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight But that wasn’t the only unexpected twist: it turns out Harris’s partner, Chris Whitehill, had originally intended to propose to her in the park. After the bison attack upended his plans, he decided to pop the question beside her hospital bed the next day, and she said yes — bringing a happier ending to a very dramatic vacation.

Harris and Whitehill were just hours into the trip when they encountered two bison, including one that was 50 yards away and hidden in the shadows, the Arizona woman wrote in a Facebook post. She described the one that eventually attacked her as a “massive beast.”

“We watched him drop and roll in the dirt, like a dog would. He got up on his feet and started walking then running towards us,” she wrote in a Facebook post earlier this week.

Whitehill, in an interview with NBC affiliate 12News, said the couple had begun moving away from the other bison, which was grazing around 25 to 30 yards away, when Harris was attacked.

“He had struck her head on and she was airborne,” Whitehill recalled in the television interview Thursday. “I think she did like one or two backflips in the air. And I was screaming and yelling to try to distract him.”

“I’ve replayed it so many times, and it was such a freak accident,” he added. “And you think, we’re taking precautionary measures, we’re doing what we’ve been told to stay safe — and it wasn’t enough.”

Harris, 47, was flown to a hospital in Idaho, where doctors discovered she had suffered seven spinal fractures, and both her lungs had collapsed. Fortunately, Harris wrote on Tuesday, “all my vital organs look good.”

“Chris had planned a beautiful marriage proposal this week on a natural bridge but all … of us have been in the hospital since yesterday morning and I won’t be able to leave any time soon,” Harris wrote.

“So my love got down on one knee beside my hospital bed last night and formally asked me to be his wife,” she continued. “Without any hesitation I said yes!”

In an update to the verified GoFundMe page he set up to help cover Harris’s medical bills and rehabilitation, Whitehill said his fiancée did not require surgery but was wearing a back brace to keep her spine immobilized.

In an earlier statement, park officials said it was the first such attack recorded at Yellowstone Park in 2023. “Bison are unpredictable and can run three times faster than humans,” the statement said, adding that the incident remained under investigation.

Yellowstone warns people to stay at least 25 yards away from bison at all times, and says the animals can be more agitated during their month-long mating season, which begins in mid-July.

Last year, several visitors were injured in separate bison attacks after park officials said they came too close to the animals — including a 25-year-old woman who was thrown 10 feet into the air, a 34-year-old man who sustained an arm injury, and a 71-year-old woman who suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Bison are the largest mammals in North America, according to the National Park Service, with males weighing up to 2,000 pounds. They can run up to 35 mph.

Yellowstone is the only place in the United States the animals have lived continuously since prehistoric times. As of summer 2022, around 5,900 bison lived in the park, which mostly lies in Wyoming but also extends into part of Montana and Idaho.

Timothy Bella contributed to this report.

