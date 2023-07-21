What’s the point of collecting 70,000 pencils? A world record.

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Tens of thousands of pencils, none of them sharpened, laid across the tables of an Iowa museum earlier this month. Some were held together with rubber bands. Others stood bundled in plastic containers. Even more were stacked like sardines in filing cabinet drawers. It’s been three decades since Aaron Bartholmey, a 36-year-old who lives in Colfax, Iowa, began amassing his collection of pencils.

That’s 69,255 pencils, to be exact. It’s the number Bartholmey sent to Guinness World Records on Wednesday in an attempt to secure the title for world’s largest pencil collection. Bartholmey’s collection was counted over two days earlier this month during a public event held at the Colfax Historical Society museum, in accordance with Guinness rules. The current record, set by Emilio Arenas in May 2020, is 24,026 pencils.

Colfax community members gathered to watch as Bartholmey’s collection was carefully counted and documented for his world record submission. The number of pencils he’s collected is more than 30 times the population of the town.

“It was a chance for everybody to really see just how much I have and what I have,” Bartholmey said.

His collection began with a gift from his first-grade teacher in Albert Lea, Minn., who gave each of her students a colorful pencil for Christmas.

From there, Bartholmey collected pencils he spotted in antique shops and at flea markets he went to every summer with his grandfather. He discovered the American Pencil Collectors Society in high school, later attending the organization’s conventions for enthusiasts to buy, sell and trade from their collections.

Bartholmey’s assortment grew quickly into the thousands, featuring some pencils that date back 100 years or more.

He has pencils from World War II with patriotic slogans emblazoned across them. On those pencils, the band that connected to the eraser was made with cardboard or plastic because metal was being conserved for the war, Bartholmey said. He also has advertising pencils, phone dialer pencils used to dial on rotary phones and sports pencils with team schedules on them.

One of Bartholmey’s favorites is a hexagonal gold-and-silver pencil from 1926 that marked the United States’ sesquicentennial, or 150-year anniversary.

“I’ve just always enjoyed the stories that the pencils can tell,” Bartholmey said. “What I collect, it’s not the plain No. 2 pencils.”

In 2019, he looked into what it would take to break the record, thinking it would be simple.

Bartholmey has kept a record of his collection — a spreadsheet with a description of the pencils, where he got each one and for how much — and he assumed he would just have to send that to Guinness for a review. But he found it required a lengthy process and let go of the idea.

But last summer at the American Pencil Collectors Society convention, fellow members of the organization encouraged Bartholmey to go for the record.

“So I spent the better part of the year just psyching myself up to do it,” he said.

During that time, he also prepared his collection and started planning the public event required to submit for the record.

The day of the count came on July 1. Ahead of the event, it took Bartholmey five trips with his car, a four-door Mazda sedan, to bring about 470 boxes of pencils to the museum.

Counting began at 8 a.m. Bartholmey watched as two counters from the American Pencil Collectors Society went through one box at a time. The first counter sorted through a box and recorded a number before passing it to the second for a recount.

The counting continued until around 9 p.m. They still had not finished and planned to start again the next morning.

After another five hours of counting on Sunday, one of the counters held up the last pencil — a white one inscribed with a high school basketball schedule from 1948. By then, only Bartholmey, the counters and a few others who were helping with the boxes were left at the museum.

They were all tired, Bartholmey said, but they clapped as he snapped a photo of that last pencil, marking the end of about 17 hours of counting.

Bartholmey’s collection had cleared 70,000, but the two counters had a different final tally, so he submitted 69,255 pencils in his application for the record to account for the human error in counting such a large assortment, he said. Along with the number, he submitted his database, witness statements from the two counters, and photos and video footage of the public event.

It will take about three months for Guinness World Records to review Barthomey’s application and let him know if it is approved.

Regardless, he plans to continue adding to his collection.

“It really is just the thrill of the hunt,” he said. “You never know what it is that you’re going to find.”

