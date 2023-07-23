Biden to establish national monument honoring Emmett Till

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

President Biden will announce on Tuesday the establishment of a national monument dedicated to Emmett Till, whose 1955 murder helped spark the civil rights movement, according to a White House official. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The United States is at long last acknowledging the momentous role that 14-year old Till and his mother, Mamie Till-Mobley, played in shaping American history, Marvel Parker, who co-founded the Emmett Till and Mamie Till-Mobley Institute, said in an interview.

“Emmett and Mamie are finally being recognized for his tragic death and her heroism to allow the world to see his mutilated body in the casket in 1955, which is said to have become the catalyst for the civil rights movement,” she said.

The Emmett Till and Mamie Till-Mobley National Monument will include sites in Mississippi and Chicago, the White House official said, speaking on the condition of anonymity ahead of the monument’s public announcement.

The locations slated for the monument are: the Roberts Temple Church of God in Christ in Chicago, where Till’s funeral was held and his mother decided to allow the undertakers to show his body; the Tallahatchie County Courthouse in Sumner, Miss., where those accused of killing him were acquitted by an all-White jury; and a Tallahatchie River bank in Mississippi, where the teenager’s body was found.

“This new national monument is the physical evidence and a living testimony to the legacy of one family whose unimaginable tragedy led our nation one step closer to the arc of justice,” said Brent Leggs, executive director of the African American Cultural Heritage Action Fund and senior vice president of the National Trust for Historic Preservation. “We encourage the world to learn from this history, reckon with what caused harm and continue the work to prevent the same trauma from ever happening again.”

In August 1955, Mamie Till-Mobley put her only son on a train to Mississippi, warning him that the state was a boiling pot of racism. She reminded Emmett, who had grown up in Chicago, that he should be careful around White people and to obey his uncle.

The Rev. Wheeler Parker Jr., Till’s cousin, says the family was hesitant.

“They did not want Emmett to go,” said Wheeler Parker, the author of “A Few Days Full of Trouble: Revelations on the Journey to Justice for My Cousin and Best Friend, Emmett Till.” “To understand that, you had to go back to 1955 and the conditions that were in America, and especially in the South.”

On Aug. 24, 1955, Emmett and his cousins decided to buy candy and snacks at Bryant’s Grocery and Meat Market in Money, Miss, where people often gathered to play checkers on the porch outside.

Wheeler Parker says he remembers thinking as Emmett entered the store, “I hope he got his language right.”

As they left, Carolyn Bryant, the store clerk, walked out front. “Emmett loved to make people laugh, and so he whistled,” Wheeler Parker said.

Wheeler Parker said he was stunned. “He gave the wolf whistle and we could not believe it,” he said. “If there was any way possible, we would have disappeared. We knew that he had violated the Southern mores. That was not good at all. So we all made a beeline for the car.”

A few nights later, Carolyn Bryant’s husband, Roy Bryant, and his half brother, J.W. Milam, drove to the home of Emmett’s great-uncle, Mose Wright, and demanded that Emmett come out.

The men pulled Emmett from his bed and tussled over Emmett wanting to put on his shoes, Wheeler Parker said. They marched Emmett out of the house and told his grandfather they “would bring him back if he wasn’t the one,” he recalled. “My grandfather said he heard a light voice, like a woman’s voice, who said, ‘That’s the one.’”

“That was the last time we saw him alive.”

Three days later, on Aug. 31, 1955, Emmett’s body was pulled from the Tallahatchie River. He had been brutally tortured, beaten and fatally shot. His skull was crushed, one was eye dislodged and a cotton-gin fan was tied around his neck with barbed wire.

Till-Mobley, Till’s mother, demanded that his battered and bloated body be returned home to Chicago, where she then opened his casket during his wake and funeral to “let the world see” what hatred and racism had done to her only son.

What happened that night is something everybody needs to know, Wheeler Parker said. The national monument, he said, will help people understand the racist terror they faced in the South. “The things they were afraid could happen,” he said, “were exactly what happened.”

