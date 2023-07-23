Wildfire smoke brings hazy days to summer camps of covid generation

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Burt Lake, Mich. — On a recent foggy morning, counselors at a woodsy sleepover camp woke up for “flag,” their pre-breakfast gathering along the lake’s shoreline to discuss which campers had birthdays or lost a tooth overnight and plan the days activities. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight But the counselors noticed a big problem: The other side of the lake was shrouded in a haze of smoke.

Murphy Hammer, the camp director at Camp Al-Gon-Quian or (AGQ), ran to her office to check an air quality map she had found online. A thick smog of smoke from ongoing Canadian wildfires had descended on the camp along Burt Lake, leaving the air quality “very unhealthy," according to the Environmental Protection Agency’s air quality index.

The counselors would need a new plan for the hundreds of campers who were expecting to spend time at the outdoor climbing wall, water skiing or horseback riding. Instead they would be indoors making friendship bracelets, playing card games or taking classes in drama or wood shop. Instead of a trust walk — when campers walk through the woods at night holding onto each others shoulders — they watched “The Little Mermaid."

Another childhood ritual has been interrupted for a generation that already attended their graduation ceremonies over Zoom and included masks in their essential daily wardrobe. This time the culprit is smoke from intensifying wildfires burning nearly 25 million acres across the U.S. border in Canada made worse by an increasingly dry and hot planet, in what scientists say is evidence of climate change. The plumes of smoke have reached as far away as Alabama, Georgia, New England and the Great Lakes.

Some sleepaway and day camps are closing their outdoor pools while others start their days with a two-hour delay because the air quality can be worse in the mornings, they say. Some people who had turned to outdoor activities during the pandemic — when it was thought to be safer — are pivoting back indoors with science projects and evening campfires made with the shadows of flashlights in large indoor gyms or lunchrooms.

Advertisement

At the AGQ in Michigan, which is associated with the Ann Arbor YMCA, counselors were told to keep an eye on campers and staff with asthma, heart conditions and lung issues. “We have inhalers on hand," said Caitlyn Kruder, senior counselor and barn hand for the camp’s horses. “During the days of bad air quality, we are doubling down on reducing the amount of running they are doing.”

This is all on top of the other extreme weather, scorching heat in Texas and Phoenix and floods in the Northeast, that has campers confused — and a bit frustrated.

“Mother Nature is mad at us!,” said a 9-year-old camper at AGQ, signing up for what she hoped would be a fun day hiking in the woods and racing in the lake.

“Is, like, this covid, again?” said a 10-year-old, stomping her feet. “I don’t like it.”

“Is there going to be TV and video games?,” said another, giggling and raising her eyebrows as others cheered around her.

Some camp directors say they were first caught off-guard when air quality deteriorated in late June. This time, they say, they are more prepared, checking the air quality index before verifying staffing levels or supplies for lunch.

Each generation has its defining social concerns, from the threat of nuclear bombs to anthrax, said Jeni Stolow, an assistant professor of public health who studies behaviors and emergency responses at Tulane University in New Orleans. “Today it’s global pandemics, school shootings and what we took for granted, being able to enjoy the great outdoors or escaping the heat in the summer,” she said.

In Minneapolis, where the air quality was among the worst in the world this week, nearly 100,000 children attend the city’s summer camps. But this year, they arrived to air reeking of burned plastic and smoke. Out was one of the state’s most beloved summer traditions — hanging out around a campfire, camp counselors said.

Advertisement

“Our staff has never seen or experienced the air quality that we have had this summer,” said Dawn Sommers, a spokeswoman for the Minneapolis Parks and Recreation Board, which oversees one of the largest city camp systems in the Midwest.

Like watching out for snow days, parents say they are learning to monitor air quality.

“It really feels scary. Like the pandemic and now bad air quality,” said Amy Kagen Ebied, a psychologist who works with patients who have endured trauma. Both of her children’s summers have been interrupted by the plumes of thick dark air, with camp moved indoors and swim team canceling practice. Her son has a lot of questions about “‘now what happens?,’” she said.

In West Virginia, Kelly Delong and her friend scrambled in April to register their children for the Dirt Don’t Hurt camp in Charles Town. The program is touted as a place for children to get messy, march barefoot in the muck and uncover “what life lurks under a rotting log.” The program fills up quickly.

Advertisement

“It took a lot of planning,” said Delong, who works as a massage therapist. The program is a big financial commitment, she said, but necessary while she works and her 9-year-old daughter is out of school.

But because of bad air quality, the camp held a half-day session on Wednesday and canceled the rest of the week’s activities.

At the Michigan camp, an improvement in air quality sent the children, again, into the nearby lake where they flapped around and practiced their “mermaid swim.”

Gift this article Gift Article