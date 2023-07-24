Carlee Russell wasn’t kidnapped, attorney tells police

An Alabama woman who told police that she was kidnapped this month — and brought national attention to her case — fabricated the story, according to a statement shared by Hoover Police Chief Nick Derzis.

Carlethia “Carlee” Nichole Russell allegedly went missing July 13, after calling 911 to report a toddler on the side of an interstate. She turned up at home about 48 hours later and told detectives that after emerging from her car to help the toddler, she was abducted, stripped and held captive by a man and a woman. She told authorities that she eventually escaped and found her way home, but authorities found no evidence to substantiate those claims, Hoover, Ala., police said in a news conference last week.