Carlee Russell wasn’t kidnapped, attorney tells police

An Alabama woman who told police that she was kidnapped this month — and brought national attention to her case — fabricated the story, according to a statement shared by Hoover Police Chief Nick Derzis.
In a Monday news conference, Derzis read aloud a statement from Russell’s attorney Emory Anthony, stating that the case was a hoax.
“There was no kidnapping on Thursday, July 13,” Derzis said, quoting the statement. “My client did not leave the Hoover area when she was identified as a missing person. My client did not have any hep in this incident; this was a single act done by herself.”
Russell was not with anyone when she was reportedly missing, Derzis said. Her motives remain unclear, and the investigation is ongoing. Hoover police will discuss “possible criminal charges with this case” with the Jefferson County district attorney.
