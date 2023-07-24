The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Carlee Russell wasn’t kidnapped, attorney tells police

By
July 24, 2023 at 6:15 p.m. EDT
Carlee Russell (Hoover Police Department)
1 min

An Alabama woman who told police that she was kidnapped this month — and brought national attention to her case — fabricated the story, according to a statement shared by Hoover Police Chief Nick Derzis.

Get the full experience.Choose your plan

Carlethia “Carlee” Nichole Russell allegedly went missing July 13, after calling 911 to report a toddler on the side of an interstate. She turned up at home about 48 hours later and told detectives that after emerging from her car to help the toddler, she was abducted, stripped and held captive by a man and a woman. She told authorities that she eventually escaped and found her way home, but authorities found no evidence to substantiate those claims, Hoover, Ala., police said in a news conference last week.

In a Monday news conference, Derzis read aloud a statement from Russell’s attorney Emory Anthony, stating that the case was a hoax.

“There was no kidnapping on Thursday, July 13,” Derzis said, quoting the statement. “My client did not leave the Hoover area when she was identified as a missing person. My client did not have any hep in this incident; this was a single act done by herself.”

Russell was not with anyone when she was reportedly missing, Derzis said. Her motives remain unclear, and the investigation is ongoing. Hoover police will discuss “possible criminal charges with this case” with the Jefferson County district attorney.

Annabelle Timsit contributed to this report, which is developing and will be updated.

Loading...