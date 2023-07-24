Barack and Michelle Obama’s chef drowns near Martha’s Vineyard estate

Listen 1 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Barack and Michelle Obama’s personal chef has drowned while paddle boarding off the coast of Martha’s Vineyard, police confirmed Monday. Police recovered the body of Tafari Campbell, 45, roughly 100 feet from shore just before 10 a.m., according to a news release from the Massachusetts State Police. Campbell, of Dumfries, Va., had been a sous chef in the Obama White House and worked for the family after they left.

Campbell drowned in Edgartown Great Pond, near the Obamas’ Martha’s Vineyard home. The former president and first lady were not present at the time of the drowning, according to police, though they frequently spend time on the island during the summer.

“Tafari was a beloved part of our family,” the Obamas said in a statement. “When we first met him, he was a talented sous chef at the White House — creative and passionate about food, and its ability to bring people together. In the years that followed, we got to know him as a warm, fun, extraordinarily kind person who made all of our lives a little brighter.”

Police and fire agencies responded to a call at 7:46 p.m. Sunday evening for a man who had gone into the water while paddle boarding and did not resurface after struggling to stay afloat.

Searchers paused the rescue effort Sunday night, unable to find Campbell. On Monday morning, divers located his body with the help of sonar equipment.

Massachusetts and Edgartown police are investigating the death.

Campbell appeared in a 2012 video with chef Sam Kass, brewing batches of beer with honey from the White House beehive.

