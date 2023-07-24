Rap video filmed at Florida A&M may violate branding deals, coach says

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Florida A&M University has suspended all football-related activities after the athletic department learned of a rap video featuring footage from inside the team’s locker room that did not have proper authorization, its head coach said Friday. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The video for the song “Send A Blitz” by Florida rapper Real Boston Richey included shots from the locker room, some showing the artist wearing what appears to be official FAMU apparel.

The lyrics contained expletives, language that head football coach Willie Simmons said in a statement was “not consistent with Florida A&M’s core values, principles and beliefs.” He added that the use of the apparel could violate the school’s branding and licensing agreements.

“Although I am a proud proponent of free speech and support all forms of musical expressions, this football team (as ambassadors of Florida A&M University) has a responsibility to protect the University’s image,” Simmons’s statement said.

The university and its athletic department are investigating whether anyone authorized use of the facility and whether any football players were involved, said Josh Padilla, director of communications.

Typically, only the athletes, coaches and trainers have access to the facility, he said. The process to film inside it would have required approval from the university, according to Padilla.

Real Boston Richey, whose real name is Jalen Foster, performed at FAMU’s homecoming in 2022, according to the Associated Press. His “Send A Blitz” video garnered more than 370,000 views after its release Friday and was trending on YouTube over the weekend.

At some points in the video, which is just under two and a half minutes long, the artist wears an orange FAMU football helmet.

Tiffani-Dawn Sykes, FAMU athletics’ vice president and director of intercollegiate athletics, said in a statement Sunday that what was portrayed in the video was “inconsistent with my expectations” of the university’s athletes.

Sykes also expressed support for Simmons’s suspension of football activities.

In his statement Friday, Simmons said it was a “privilege to wear the Orange and Green,” adding that those in the football program had “failed to live up to the standard set” for them.

“They will all learn from this mishap and we will continue to work hard every day to become the best version of ourselves and continue to make Rattler Nation proud,” Simmons said.

He scheduled a team meeting for Monday to discuss the video, the Tallahassee Democrat reported.

Padilla said he and Simmons would attend the Southwestern Athletic Conference’s football media day in Alabama on Tuesday, along with quarterback Jeremy Moussa and defensive back Javan Morgan, as originally scheduled.

