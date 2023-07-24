A student was suspended for memes mocking his principal. Now he’s suing.

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

A Tennessee high school student posted three memes last year to Instagram making fun of his principal’s “overly serious demeanor.” One superimposed the principal’s face onto an anime cat wearing a dress and surrounded by pink hearts. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The principal’s response: to suspend the student for five days, according to a recent lawsuit.

Now the 17-year-old student, with the help of the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression, is suing Tullahoma City Schools. He alleges that then-Principal Jason Quick and Assistant Principal Derrick Crutchfield violated his free speech rights by punishing him for social media posts he published off campus. In a 48-page lawsuit filed Wednesday in the U.S. District Court for Eastern Tennessee, the incoming Tullahoma High School senior seeks to have the suspension expunged from his record. He also wants the court to prohibit the school from enforcing an “unconstitutionally vague” policy that bans students from posting videos or images that are “embarrassing, demeaning, or discrediting (to) the reputation of any student or staff.”

“Satirizing those in power is part of who we are as country, and it teaches a very dangerous lesson to students that if you dare to satirize or criticize someone in power, you’re going to be punished for it,” said Conor Fitzpatrick, the foundation lawyer representing the student, who is identified as “I.P.” in court documents.

Tullahoma City Schools did not respond Sunday to a request for comment, but a spokesperson told WKRN that the district “does not comment on pending litigation.” Quick declined to comment. When reached by phone, Crutchfield hung up and didn’t respond to subsequent messages requesting comment.

Over the course of his first two years at Tullahoma High School, I.P. came to see Quick as presenting himself to students in “an unnecessarily serious manner,” according to the lawsuit.

On May 22, 2022, two days after finishing his sophomore year, I.P. posted a meme to his personal Instagram account, which was public, of Quick holding a box of fruit and vegetables, a photo Quick had originally posted to his own social media account. I.P. superimposed the text “like a sister but not a sister<33” to suggest a close friendship between Quick and himself and to give his followers “a humorous contrast to Quick’s overly serious demeanor towards I.P. and other students.” To drive home the message, he added “On god,” internet speak meant to convey earnestness.

On June 9, while on a family vacation in Italy, I.P. reposted an image created by another user showing Quick as the anime cat, complete with whiskers, cat ears and a dress. The image included “Nya!~” onomatopoeia for meowing.

And on Aug. 2, the second day of his junior year, I.P. posted a third meme, this one showing Quick’s head superimposed on a cartoon meant to resemble a video game character. In the image, Mordecai, a cartoon bird from the Cartoon Network’s “Regular Show,” clings to Quick’s legs above a caption.

“I.P. included the text ‘Nooo Jason Don’t Lea ve Me’ to imply Quick had a relationship with a cartoon bird, again providing a satirical commentary on Quick’s desire to be seen by students as a serious and professional academic administrator,” the suit states.

I.P. posted all three memes to his personal Instagram account while he was off campus, according to the suit.

On Aug. 10, I.P.’s band teacher escorted him to the front office, where Quick and Crutchfield were waiting, the suit states. Quick allegedly questioned him about the meaning of images he posted to Instagram and ordered him to read the school’s social media policy. Then he told I.P. to go to Crutchfield’s office, where the assistant principal told him he was being suspended for five days, according to the suit.

On Aug. 12, Crutchfield allegedly notified I.P.’s mother that he had reduced her son’s suspension to three days.

I.P.’s Instagram posts didn’t cause a disruption at school, let alone one that might be considered big enough to meet the threshold the constitution requires before school officials can police students’ off-campus expression, according to the suit. In 2021, the U.S. Supreme Court sided with a high school student who had been kicked off her junior varsity cheerleading squad for criticizing the school and the cheerleading team in two Snapchat posts. In doing so, the court ruled that unless a student’s off-campus expression causes “a substantial disruption” at school, the job of policing their speech belongs to parents, not the government.

“The First Amendment bars public school employees from acting as a round-the-clock board of censors over student expression,” according to I.P.’s lawsuit.

I.P. was punished for violating a school policy banning students from posting “an unauthorized or misrepresented photograph, video, or recording for the purpose of embarrassing, demeaning, or discrediting the reputation of any student or staff” and using social media in a manner that was “unbecoming of a Wildcat.”

In his lawsuit, I.P. alleges that the school’s social media policy is unconstitutionally vague “because it fails to provide parents and students sufficient information to know what is restricted or required of them so that they may act accordingly.”

Fitzpatrick presented a hypothetical to drive home the point he made in the suit: What if students record the school’s quarterback throwing a game-ending interception? Are students prohibited from posting that video because it might “demean or humiliate” the quarterback?

“When you don’t clearly outline what is or isn’t permitted, it leads students to self-censor,” he added, “and that’s not acceptable.”

