Family trying to ‘live off the grid’ probably froze and starved to death, coroner says

When Rebecca Vance went on a camping trip with her 14-year-old son and her sister last summer, she hoped the excursion to Colorado’s Rocky Mountains could be a path for them to “live off the grid” and start a new permanent way of life away from civilization, according to a family member.

But the decision to disconnect turned out to be deadly after three decomposed and partially mummified bodies were identified Tuesday, not long after the remains were found at a remote campsite in western Colorado. The deceased were identified by Gunnison County, Colo., Coroner Michael Barnes as Rebecca Vance, 42; her 14-year-old son, who has not been publicly identified; and her sister, Christine Vance, 41, all of Colorado Springs.

Trevala Jara, the Vance women’s stepsister, told The Washington Post that the group said they were going to live “off the grid” but did not tell loved ones where they were going to be. The two sisters and the boy probably started camping in July 2022 and died sometime over the winter, according to the Gunnison County Sheriff’s Office.

“She didn’t like the way the world was going, and she thought it would be better if her and her son and Christine were alone, away from everybody,” Jara, 39 and from Colorado Springs, said. “She didn’t want the influences of the world to get to them. She really thought she was protecting her family.”

Jara added: “We tried to stop them. But they wouldn’t listen.”

The family’s cause of death had not been confirmed as of Wednesday morning, but the coroner said that malnutrition and exposure to the elements at high altitude during a rough winter were likely to have played a significant role, the Colorado Springs Gazette reported. The family is believed to have survived on canned food, soup and other prepackaged items in the Rocky Mountains. They died as they were sheltering in a tent near Gold Creek Campground, about 30 miles northeast of Gunnison, investigators said.

“It was a significantly harsh winter for us this year, and it always is here, but we did have more snow than we have had in the past couple of winters,” Barnes told the Colorado Sun.

Neither Barnes nor Gunnison County Sheriff Adam Murdie immediately responded to requests for comment Wednesday morning. Murdie told reporters this month that it appeared the victims had frozen to death “or the combination of starved or froze.”

“This is not a typical occurrence anywhere, by any means,” Murdie said of the case at a news conference earlier this month.

The idea of living off the grid — an independent lifestyle that calls for people to be self-sufficient and not rely on public utilities — has been analyzed by researchers in recent years as more of an individualistic dream than an economically viable solution for most people. A 2015 study published in the journal Energy Policy found that going off the grid would be unlikely to make much economic sense in the future. Those dreams of disconnecting are often driven by energy prices, including costs for more solar panels and batteries. But the latter are becoming cheaper, according to the study’s authors, Rajab Khalilpour and Anthony Vassallo of the University of Sydney.

The Vance sisters had been discouraged by the state of the world in recent years, but the pandemic exacerbated Rebecca Vance’s fears, and she came to believe that living off the grid would benefit her and her son, Jara said. She declined to give details of her sister’s fears but said they stemmed in part from “how some media will twist things and won’t tell the truth,” a concern intensified during the pandemic.

“The fear overwhelmed her, most definitely,” Jara said of her sister, whom she referred to as Becky. “I did feel a shift in her.”

Even though Christine Vance did not initially want to join them, Jara said, she decided to go with them in the hope of giving them a better chance of staying alive.

“She didn’t want them to be alone,” Jara told The Post.

When Jara asked them where they were going, her sisters would not tell her, she said. Jara said the Vances told her only that they were going to “live off the grid” and that they might be out of state.

“I was absolutely scared and worried for them,” she said. “The last time they even went camping was when we were kids.”

Jara was so concerned for her sisters and nephew that she and her husband offered them their RV and generator to use in the mountains as a practice run for what it would be like to live off the grid, she said. The couple even had a friend who had successfully managed that lifestyle give them tips for surviving, Jara said. But the Vances said they felt comfortable with the decision after doing online research and watching YouTube videos about how to live off the grid, Jara recalled.

“You need years of practice before you go off the grid,” Jara said. “They watched some YouTube videos, but doing it is totally different if you have no experience.”

After Christine Vance gave her their mother’s urn and their parents’ possessions, Jara said she gave her sister her email address, phone numbers and physical address in case they needed it.

“She said that if they got in trouble, we would be the first ones that she called,” Jara said, speaking through tears.

Jara did not hear from her sisters or nephew in the months that followed. She said she had a “strong feeling” something was wrong a couple months ago and almost went into the mountains to try to find them.

More than a year after the last time she saw them, Jara’s fears became a heartbreaking reality.

On the evening of July 9, a hiker found the body of one of the three family members in front of their tent, Murdie told reporters. The other two bodies were found after investigators unzipped the tent. All three of the bodies were partially mummified, Barnes told the Sun.

A couple of days later, Jara got a call from the coroner’s office. The coroner was not 100 percent certain it was Jara’s family, but she had a sickening feeling when she was told that Rebecca Vance’s driver’s license was found on one of the bodies.

“We knew it was them,” she said. “When I got the call from the coroner, I knew it, period.”

Barnes told the Associated Press that when the bodies were found, it appeared the group had started to build a “lean-to” shelter but had not finished before winter.

“I wonder if winter came on quickly, and suddenly they were just in survival mode in the tent,” Barnes said. “They had a lot of literature with them about outdoor survival and foraging and stuff like that. But it looked like they supplied at a grocery store.”

Jara remembered her sisters as “wonderful, outstanding people” who helped her through hard times in her life. She remembered her nephew, who was home-schooled, as a thoughtful and loving teen who enjoyed video games, Pokémon and being around his family.

She emphasized that her sisters believed they were doing the right thing, even if they did not have the experience to take on that lifestyle and disconnect during a rough Colorado winter.

“I don’t want people to assume or think that they were crazy, because they weren’t,” Jara told The Post. “If I can reach anybody who thinks they can go off the grid by watching YouTube or going on the internet, I would tell them to please think twice.

“You need experience to do this.”

