Florida police to beachgoers: Don’t ‘treasure hunt’ for washed-up pot

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The sands of Neptune Beach, Fla., were littered with some unusual debris this weekend: piles of washed-up marijuana. The Neptune Beach Police Beach Department said it responded to the discovery of a “large amount” of the drug, which appeared to line a long stretch of the shore in photos posted on its Facebook page.

The marijuana probably broke open from its packaging at sea and separated before drifting ashore, police said. Neptune Beach Public Works was dispatched to clean it up.

“Before anyone starts thinking about coming out and turning this discovery into your own treasure hunt, we would advise against it,” the police department warned on Facebook. “After floating in the ocean for some time, the marijuana has quickly begun to degrade and rot.”

Commenters on the post took the opportunity to make jokes about a “high tide” and “sea weed.”

Advertisement

“Is this still available?” one user joked.

Marijuana possession is illegal in Florida outside of medicinal use, which is authorized only for some conditions.

Saturday’s discovery isn’t the first time the state has been confronted with large amounts of illicit substances on its shores.

Last month, Martin County Sheriff William Snyder told local news station WPTV that there appeared to be an increase in drugs washing up on beaches because of smuggling, citing a recent case in which beachgoers found 2 kilograms (about 4.5 pounds) of cocaine on Jupiter Island.

Drugs are sometimes dumped if a boat’s occupants fear arrest, and they wash up in Florida, Snyder told WPTV.

In April, cocaine packages worth more than $100,000 drifted onto beaches in Walton County and were destroyed by police. More than $2 million worth of cocaine also washed ashore in the Florida Keys in January.

The Neptune Beach Police Department did not immediately respond to questions.

Gift this article Gift Article