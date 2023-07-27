A teen was missing for four years. Then she walked into a police station.

Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The fear had overtaken Jessica Nunez when her 14-year-old daughter went missing in September 2019. She then saw a handwritten note that Alicia Navarro had left in her room. “I ran away. I will be back, I swear,” the Arizona teen wrote. “I’m sorry. — Alicia.” Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Navarro was missing for almost four years before she reported to a police station in a small Montana town close to the Canadian border and notified authorities that she was the missing teen from Glendale, Ariz., police said Wednesday. Navarro, now 18, was found safe more than 1,000 miles from her home, and was reunited with her mother in a scene that authorities described as “emotionally overwhelming.”

“She is by all accounts safe, she is by all accounts healthy, and she is by all accounts happy,” Jose Santiago, a spokesman for the Glendale Police Department, said at a news conference.

Advertisement

The search for Navarro led to a nationwide search involving the FBI and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) that generated thousands of tips to police about the teen’s whereabouts, according to authorities. Nunez posted a video to Facebook confirming that her daughter was found safe, saying it was a “miracle” her daughter was alive.

“For everyone who has missing loved ones, I want you to use this case as an example that miracles do exist and never lose hope and always fight,” Nunez said. “I don’t have details but the important thing is that she is alive. I want to thank the community and God for all that you have done.”

Her disappearance, which was initially a runaway case, remains under investigation. It’s unclear why Navarro ran away, if anyone aided her and how she ended up in Montana.

Advertisement

Police did not name the Montana town where she identified herself, and said that Navarro and her family are asking for privacy. Authorities added that Navarro is not facing any charges.

“Every indication she’s given to us so far is that she willfully left her home,” Glendale Police Lt. Scott Waite told reporters. “Now the dynamics surrounding that decision are obviously something we’re looking into.”

There were more than 359,000 reports of missing children in the United States made to the NCMEC in 2022, according to the FBI. Since many children are never reported missing to law enforcement agencies, “there is no reliable way to determine the total number of children who are actually missing in the U.S.,” according to the NCMEC.

Nunez said her daughter — who has autism but was described by her mother as high-functioning — asked her in September 2019 if she could stay home from school, according to the Arizona Republic. Navarro had just started classes at Bourgade Catholic High School in Phoenix and felt nervous about school, Nunez said in 2021.

Advertisement

After spending a day together visiting a chocolate factory, Navarro asked her mother when she was going to bed, Nunez recalled to the Republic. Hours later, on Sept. 15, 2019, Navarro had disappeared.

As the search for Navarro stretched into the pandemic, Nunez feared that her daughter had been abducted by someone she had met online. The mother said Navarro loved playing online games, and that she spent most of her free time gaming with others.

“I’m more than 90 percent sure that my daughter met this person online,” Nuñez told the Republic. She added to CBS News in 2021, “It’s not something that happened out of the blue, and I do believe that she was lured thinking that she was going to have some kind of adventure, party or maybe love.”

But police said during the investigation that there has been no concrete evidence that Navarro was abducted or lured away by someone she had met online. The search for Navarro resulted in the Arizona Department of Public Safety issuing a Silver Alert in hopes of finding the girl — the first time in which the notice was given for someone who was not elderly with dementia, the Republic reported.

Advertisement

Nunez partnered with local organizations and put up billboards around Arizona in hopes of finding her daughter. She started a Facebook page called “Finding Alicia” with a simple mission: “Help me find her.”

Nunez had not heard from her daughter since she left the handwritten note in her bedroom in 2019. That changed when Navarro recently approached a Montana police station about 40 miles from the Canadian border and asked for help in clearing her off a list of missing juveniles, police said.

“This week, Alicia walked into a police department in a small town in Montana and identified herself,” police wrote on Facebook. “At that point, Federal partners, local police along with detectives here at Glendale Police began their investigation into this individual. Through our interviews, along with family members, we are confident that the now 18-year-old young lady is indeed Alicia Navarro.”

Advertisement

While the details surrounding her case remain unclear, Glendale police emphasized Wednesday that Navarro “is not in any kind of trouble.”

The news was celebrated by the NCMEC, which tweeted its appreciation “to everyone who shared this child’s poster.”

BREAKING NEWS: Alicia Navarro, who was 14 when she disappeared from Glendale, Arizona in 2019, has been FOUND SAFE! Investigators say she was found in a Montana town close to the US-Canadian border. Thank you for everyone who shared her poster, more details to come! pic.twitter.com/LrHZIKHIPk — National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (@MissingKids) July 26, 2023

Speaking to reporters, Santiago said that the 18-year-old felt awful about what she put her family through since running away and “really just wants to move on with her life.”

“She is very apologetic to what she has put her mother through,” he said at the news conference. “And she understands that she has caused a lot of pain to her mother, and it was not intentional on her behalf, and she is hopeful that they can have a relationship.”

Nunez again thanked her supporters and God in an emotional video that had her appearing in disbelief that she had been reunited with her daughter.

“I want to give glory to God for answering prayers and for this miracle,” she said.

Nunez added on Facebook, “I love you Alicia always know that no matter what I always will.”

Gift this article Gift Article