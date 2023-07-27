The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

DOJ launches civil probe into Memphis police after Tyre Nichols killing

The investigation will examine whether the police department systematically used excessive force and discriminated against Black residents.

By
and 
July 27, 2023 at 12:44 p.m. EDT
Kristen Clarke, the Assistant U.S. Attorney General for the Department of Justice’s Civil Rights Division, speaks during a news conference on Thursday, July 27, 2023 in Memphis, Tenn. The U.S. Department of Justice said Thursday it is investigating the patterns or practices of the Memphis Police Department, seven months after the violent beating of Tyre Nichols by five officers after a traffic stop.(AP Photo/Adrian Sainz). (Adrian Sainz/AP)
2 min

The Justice Department on Thursday opened a sweeping civil rights investigation into allegations that the Memphis Police Department systematically used excessive force and discriminated against Black residents, dramatically escalating federal oversight seven months after the police beating death of Tyre Nichols.

Get the full experience.Choose your plan

Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke said the probe is not based on any single instance of misconduct but was launched after the department’s broad review of public records and information provided by community members.

“This federal civil rights investigation will examine whether police violated the Constitution or federal civil rights laws in a systemic way,” Clarke said at a news conference in Memphis, where she was joined by Kevin G. Ritz, the U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Tennessee.

From George Floyd to Tyre Nichols, pleas for police reform meet bleak reality

Nichols, 29, a Black man, was beaten by several Memphis officers on Jan. 7 and died three days later of his injuries in an incident caught on police surveillance and body camera footage that was released to the public amid a widespread outcry.

Clarke said the federal probe will examine the department’s use of force, whether it has inappropriately targeted Black residents on traffic stops and whether it has discriminated more broadly against Black people. She did not specify how long the investigation would take. Other pattern and practice investigations, including in Minneapolis and Louisville, took around two years to complete.

If federal investigators find that Memphis police violated civil rights laws, the Justice Department is likely to seek a court-approved consent decree that would force the local police to implement hundreds of changes.

Clarke said she briefed Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland and Police Chief Cerelyn Davis and that they pledged to cooperate with the probe.

Loading...