Officer fired after releasing dog on Black man whose hands were up

The Ohio police officer who released a police dog that mauled an unarmed Black man as he had his arms raised during a traffic stop this month has been fired, authorities said. A review of Circleville Police Officer Ryan Speakman’s actions during the July 4 incident in southeastern Ohio found that he “did not meet the standards and expectations we hold for our police officers,” the agency said in a Wednesday statement to The Washington Post. It added that his termination was effective immediately.

Video footage of the dog attacking 23-year-old Jadarrius Rose, who was pulled over because his tractor-trailer was missing a mud flap, drew national outrage, with Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine (R) and the NAACP among those criticizing the officer’s actions. In the footage, sergeants at the traffic stop repeatedly yell at Speakman to not release the dog, as the man had surrendered with his hands up. But their warnings go unheeded, and Speakman commands the animal to attack. The dog bites Rose, who was kneeling with his hands in the air, video shows.

Local advocates have continued to call for a wider review after Circleville police said that, despite Speakman’s firing, a use of force review board determined that their K-9 policies were followed.

“It’s important to understand that the Review Board is charged only with determining whether an employee’s actions in the use of force incident were within department policies and procedures,” Circleville police said in a statement.

The Ohio Patrolmen’s Benevolent Association said it had filed a grievance on behalf of the former officer, claiming that he was terminated without just cause. The union, which represents law enforcement officers across the state, called for Speakman to be reinstated and for records related to his termination to be expunged

Attorney Benjamin Partee, who is representing Rose, could not immediately be reached for comment Thursday. Ben Crump, who announced Thursday that he had joined Rose’s legal team, said it was unacceptable for the officer to release the dog while Rose was surrendering.

“The reality we live in is that Black people have an ingrained mistrust for law enforcement because of situations like this,” Crump said in a statement. “A man was mauled by a police canine over a missing mudflap.”

The dog mauling was first reported by the Scioto Valley Guardian, which obtained footage of it through a public records request.

The incident began on the morning of July 4, when Circleville officers tried to stop Rose as he drove a tractor-trailer on U.S. 35 in southeastern Ohio, according to a police investigation report. The missing mud flap, authorities said, made the vehicle more likely to spray mud and water onto other cars. In dashboard camera footage, Rose can be seen weaving around police patrol vehicles and swerving past spiked bars they threw on the road to slowly deflate the semi’s tires.

While being chased, Rose called 911 and told the dispatcher that officers were “trying to kill” him and he did “not feel safe” pulling over, CNN reported. Rose said he did not understand why he was being stopped.

After 25 minutes, the high-speed chase ended when the truck’s front tires hit the spike bars and went flat. Officers told Rose to walk toward them with his hands up, according to body-camera video from an Ohio State Highway Patrol officer who was on the scene.

“Come to me! You don’t want (to be) bit! Come to me, man!” Speakman shouted at Rose, who was standing several yards away with his hands over his head. In the background, another officer repeatedly told Speakman, “Do not release the dog with his hands up.”

Although Rose was obeying the officers’ commands, Speakman unleashed the dog, which bit Rose’s arm and dragged him into the grassy highway median. After the dog’s bite, Rose yelled, “Please, please get it off! Get it off!” One of the other officers yelled, “Get the dog off of him!”

The dog gripped Rose’s arm for more than 30 seconds, puncturing skin and causing bleeding while Rose screamed, the video showed. At one point, a trooper walked away with her hands covering her face.

Rose was treated with first-aid kits and then taken to Adena Regional Medical Center in Chillicothe, Ohio, according to an Ohio Highway Patrol report. At the hospital, Rose told a state trooper that he did nothing wrong and did not understand why he was being stopped, the state police report said. Rose said he was delivering products to Grove City, Ohio, before returning home to Tennessee.

He was released from the hospital the same day and transported to the Ross County Jail, where he was held for three days. He is charged with failure to comply with police, according to court records.

The Columbus, Ohio, chapter of the NAACP condemned the incident, saying in a statement to The Post that the Circleville Police Department “deserves admonishment.” It said the video “brought back horrible memories and images of the unleashing of dogs on civil rights activists” in the 1960s.

“This moral and physical degradation has to end,” the statement said.

DeWine, the Ohio governor, called the mauling “a lesson, a wake-up call to everyone that police training in the state of Ohio is not equal.” He proposed creating a “scenario-based training facility” for agencies across the state — especially smaller departments that might not have the same training resources as larger ones.

“No matter where you reside you have a right to have your police officers dealing with you to have the best training possible,” DeWine said Tuesday, according to the Columbus Dispatch. “We have a ways to go in Ohio.”

The Circleville Police Department statement acknowledged that the video of the incident “is upsetting.” It added: “While we certainly respect Governor DeWine’s views and are always ready to discuss how to improve police training, Circleville’s canine teams of dogs and officers are trained and certified to meet current Ohio Peace Officer Training Commission-recognized standards.”

Shallow Creek Kennels, a Pennsylvania-based facility that trained the dog involved in the incident, “affirmed that its training protocols were followed,” the police statement said, adding that Circleville’s dogs are being sent to the facility for evaluation and yearly training.

A rally is planned for Saturday outside the agency by a group called Dismantle Circleville Police. The group said the peaceful protest is aimed at showing support for the Black Lives Matter movement and pushing for change. On its Facebook page, Dismantle Circleville Police listed demands including that the police chief be fired and the charges against Rose be dropped. They also want the dog to be retired from police work.

