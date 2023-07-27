She lit a new candle. The flames raged, leaving her burned, lawsuit says.

Home security video filmed in November shows flames from a candle burning a woman's hands after she lit it for the first time in Harris County, Tex. (Video: Sorrels Law)

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

RickiLynn Gardner lit the three wicks of a new candle she recently bought, hoping its warm scent would spread throughout her Seabrook, Tex., home as she put up Christmas decorations late last year. Flames shot up from the candle, growing to about eight inches tall within seconds, she said. Frightened, Gardner waited for them to settle before trying to move the candle to her sink, where she thought she could safely extinguish it.

But when she tried to move the candle, the flames rose up again, the jar’s outer glass shattered and wax burned her hands, she said. Video of the incident was captured by Gardner’s home security camera.

“It’s the most intense pain I’ve ever felt,” she said.

Gardner filed a lawsuit this month against Aroma360, the company that sold the candle, saying the product was “unreasonably dangerous, even when using it exactly as intended.” Filed in federal court in Texas, the complaint accuses Aroma360 of design, marketing and manufacturing defects, as well as negligence. Gardner, 45, said she is still recovering from the burns caused by the November incident.

Advertisement

“They need to be held accountable for that,” said Turner Johnston, the lead attorney in the case. “They need to take those candles off the market and figure out what made them go wrong.”

When reached by phone, an Aroma360 customer service representative said the company does not comment on ongoing legal matters. Aroma360 leaders and the company’s attorney did not respond to requests for comment.

Gardner has always loved lighting candles, using them to set an ambiance and create a cozy atmosphere in her home, she said.

In November, Gardner took an online scent test and purchased the nearly $150 candle called Deluxe Midnight in Paris, she said.

When it arrived at her house, the box the candle was packed in did not include instructions, the lawsuit states. A warning “in tiny print” on the bottom of the candle did not advise against picking it up or extinguishing it with water, the complaint adds.

Advertisement

On Nov. 25, Gardner lit the candle, which had notes of vanilla and sandalwood, for the first time, the lawsuit states. It was the day after Thanksgiving, and she had set up some Christmas decorations, readying her home for guests who were arriving the next day to celebrate her mother’s birthday.

But she said she was surprised by the large flames that rose once she lit the candle.

“It became like a bonfire on my kitchen counter,” Gardner said.

Immediately, she knew she had to put out the flames.

The candle hadn’t come with a lid, so Gardner tried to extinguish the fire with water first, she said. When that failed, she said she looked for baking soda but couldn’t find any.

She then tried to blow out the flames, video shows. As they died down some, Gardner decided to move the candle to her sink, where she thought the fire would be more contained as she attempted to extinguish it, the complaint states.

Advertisement

She placed both of her hands around the bottom of the candle, and the glass felt cool to the touch, Gardner said.

But then, it cracked, and the flames erupted, video shows. Hot wax spilled out onto Gardner’s hands, the lawsuit states.

“Oh my God!” she yelled, running away from the candle.

She headed to the garage to find the fire extinguisher she kept there, but she couldn’t press down on it because of the damage to her hands, according to the complaint. Eventually, she extinguished the candle by throwing a wet towel over the flames, her attorney said. Her mother arrived soon after to drive her to get medical care.

Since then, Gardner has had skin grafts on her hands, and she now wears gloves to protect her skin, according to the complaint.

Her lawsuit includes reviews and social media posts from other customers who allegedly experienced similar issues, including intense flames and shattered glass, after buying candles from the same line.

Advertisement

The lawsuit accuses Aroma360 of having a “conscious disregard for the safety and rights of others” by continuing to sell the candles.

Gardner said she still struggles with everyday tasks, including cooking and driving. She used to help with her 9-year-old daughter’s cheer team but hasn’t been able to do so since her injuries, she said.

“Being a hands-on mom, any extracurricular activities my daughter does, I’m involved in,” Gardner said. “So that eliminated a lot.”

She also fears being near fires or candles.

“I threw away every single candle,” she said.

Gift this article Gift Article