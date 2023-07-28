Carlee Russell charged with falsely reporting her own kidnapping

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Alabama authorities said Friday they have filed charges against a woman who admitted earlier this week to fabricating being kidnapped by the side of the interstate after stopping to help a toddler. Hoover Police Chief Nick Derzis said Carlethia “Carlee” Nichole Russell has been charged with false reporting to law enforcement authorities and falsely reporting an incident, both misdemeanors that are punishable by up to one year in jail and a potential $6,000 fine. Russell turned herself into jail Friday and has been released on a $2,000 bond, Derzis added.

Russell allegedly went missing July 13 after calling 911. Her story received national attention and sparked a furious search.

She reappeared at her family’s home about 48 hours after going missing, telling police a man and a woman had abducted and held her captive after she stopped to check on a toddler by the side of the road. In a statement Derzis read at a news conference Monday, Russell’s attorney Emory Anthony said “there was no kidnapping on Thursday, July 13” and that his client apologized.

“Her decisions that night created panic and alarm for the citizens of our city and even across the nation as the concern grew that a kidnapper was on the loose using a small child as bait,” Derzis said Friday. “Numerous” law enforcement agencies and private citizens spent time looking for Russell and the kidnapper, he added.

Derzis said existing law allows only for the two charges authorities filed against Russell.

“I know many are shocked and appalled that Miss Russell is only being charged with two misdemeanors despite all the panic and disruption her actions caused,” Derzis said. “Let me assure you, I, too, share the same frustration.”

The disappearance of Russell, who is Black, led to discussions online about the disproportionate number of Black people reported missing in the United States each year, and concerns that a fabricated disappearance would distract from what law enforcement figures show is real problem. Black people make up roughly a third of missing persons despite comprising 14 percent of the U.S. population, FBI data show.

Reporters asked Derzis Friday about concerns Russell’s case would deter law enforcement from aggressively investigating future reported disappearances of Black and brown women.

Derzis and Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall, whose office is overseeing Russell’s case, said Alabama law enforcement will pursue all cases, regardless of the victim’s race.

Russell’s attorney did not immediately respond to request for comment on the charges.

