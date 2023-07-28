N.J. family reaches $9.1M settlement after bullied girl dies by suicide

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

In June 2017, Dianne Grossman, her husband and their daughter met with Copeland Middle School officials. The school officials suggested that 12-year-old Mallory should go home for the day because she was “not safe” there, a lawsuit says. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight For months, Grossman says she had been trying to get help from school officials for her daughter, who had been bullied throughout the school year. But even after making multiple complaints, officials at the New Jersey middle school failed to offer solutions or heed Grossman’s pleas about the bullying, she alleged in the lawsuit.

Hours after the June meeting, Mallory died by suicide at home.

Her death sparked national attention as her parents in 2018 filed a wrongful-death lawsuit against the Rockaway Township School District and administrators, alleging that they had failed to prevent and stop the bullying Mallory experienced. The Grossmans created the Mallory’s Army Foundation to bring awareness to bullying, and New Jersey strengthened its anti-bullying measures with a 2022 law named after the preteen.

This week, more than six years after Mallory’s death, her parents reached a $9.1 million settlement with the school district — the largest ever paid in a bullying case in the United States, according to Bruce Nagel, the family’s attorney.

Grossman wrote in a statement that she and her husband were “satisfied with the settlement,” adding that they were “ready to put this part behind us & move forward, continuing to lend our voice to the epidemic that is stealing our children’s future.”

The Rockaway Township School District did not immediately respond to requests for comment Thursday evening. In 2017, the district’s then-superintendent said in a statement that its employees would remain “committed to protecting the rights and safety for all our students.”

Throughout the 2016-17 school year, Mallory, who loved dance and cheerleading, struggled as she faced bullying online and at school from other students. She received cruel messages, and a group of students repeatedly refused to let her sit at their lunch table, leaving her to eat in the school’s guidance office, according to the lawsuit.

At school one day, the lawsuit states, one of the students who was bullying Mallory said to her: “When are you going to kill yourself?”

That student, along with others who are referenced but not identified in the lawsuit, continued to taunt Mallory — calling her “abusive names,” sending insulting messages on social media and kicking the back of her chair during class.

For months, Mallory’s family told school officials about the bullying, according to the lawsuit. But her mother was told not to file a formal complaint with the school district under New Jersey’s anti-bullying statute, the suit alleged. At one point, school officials made Mallory and the students who were bullying her hug each other, the complaint said.

After Mallory’s death on June 14, 2017, her parents announced their intent to sue the school district. Mallory’s Army began that July as an effort to honor her and encourage kindness among students and families.

Her parents also supported changes to anti-bullying policies through Mallory’s Law, which Gov. Phil Murphy (D) signed in January 2022. The bill required school districts to revise their anti-bullying policies by specifying consequences for students and mandating that schools report bullying — including the number of instances and status of the investigations — to their respective school boards.

Mallory’s case and the recent settlement should be a “wake-up call” for schools to “take bullying seriously” and for other states to adopt stronger anti-bullying policies, as New Jersey has, said Nagel, the Grossman family’s attorney.

Every year on the anniversary of Mallory’s funeral, the family releases butterflies as a way to honor her and as a reminder of the need for change. A kind and loving girl, Mallory loved being in nature and appreciated flowers of “every color and shape,” her family wrote in her obituary.

“Her beautiful and free spirit will remain with us for the rest of eternity,” they wrote.

