Pooper Trooper says rival dog waste removal company scooped up its name

Many dog waste removal services across the United States feature similar names — take, for instance, the Poop Scoop Troop in Iowa, Poop Scoopin’ Boogie in Tennessee and Pet Scoop in Colorado. But one company in the Seattle area recently filed a lawsuit claiming that a competitor’s similar-sounding name is hurting its business.

Pooper Trooper, which was founded in 1989 in Lynnwood, Wash., is suing the start-up Scoop Troop for trademark infringement, unfair competition and false advertising. Pooper Trooper is requesting that Scoop Troop, which was founded in September 2020 in Spokane Valley, Wash., change its name and pay back the profits it accrued as a result of its name. The lawsuit was filed July 24 in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Washington.

Scoop Troop’s owners did not respond to requests for comment from The Washington Post. An attorney representing Pooper Trooper declined to comment.

Uncollected dog poop has long stirred controversy and neighborhood arguments worldwide. An Iowa man sued his city last year, claiming officials retaliated against him after he complained that his neighbor didn’t pick up poop. A Virginia woman was charged with robbery in March 2019 after unclaimed dog feces started an altercation that ended with one woman stealing the other woman’s phone. Cities and apartment buildings have used DNA testing in recent years to identify dog droppings.

Waste removal services have helped solve that problem. They pick up poop at homes, neighborhoods, parks and businesses for a fee and sometimes install waste stations in parks. But two of those companies are in disagreement.

Pooper Trooper’s founder began working full time in 2003, gathering poop with a rake and a bucket and visiting homes in his green Ford Ranger, according to Pooper Trooper’s website. He expanded the business across Washington and by selling online products. The Pooper Trooper name was trademarked in September 2006.

Scoop Troop offers services in Idaho and Spokane, Wash., and recently expanded to the Seattle area. Scoop Troop’s trademark request was denied last September after a U.S. Patent and Trademark Office examiner ruled that its name sounded similar to PoopScoop Troopers, a company in Woodbridge, Va.

In April, Pooper Trooper sent a cease-and-desist letter to Scoop Troop, which in May rejected Pooper Trooper’s requests to change its name and denied the infringement allegations, according to the lawsuit.

Earlier this month, one of Scoop Troop’s owners told the Spokane Journal of Business that the company had more than 1,500 customers and was projected to make about $1.4 million this year.

Pooper Trooper believes that success is partly due to Scoop Troop’s name.

“The acts of Scoop Troop have caused and, unless restrained by this Court, will continue to cause serious and irreparable harm to Pooper Trooper,” the lawsuit states.

