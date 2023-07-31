Homelessness is rising in many cities. Denver’s new mayor has plans.

Listen 8 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The number of Denver-area families experiencing homelessness for the first time has risen by 120 percent since last year, while overall homelessness there is up 31.7 percent, according to a report — data points in a larger trend across many of the country’s big cities. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Denver’s new mayor assumed office this month with a sweeping agenda to house two-thirds of the city’s growing unhoused population in just months. His plan includes assembling a 250-person coalition and quickly planning to buy a local hotel with 194 units.

“It’s about triaging the Denver residents who are most at risk,” Mayor Mike Johnston said. “We have a lot to do to support those people to get access to permanent housing.”

Johnston declared a state of emergency for homelessness on July 18, the day after he took office, pledging to house 1,000 of the city’s roughly 1,500 unsheltered people before the end of the year through new temporary and permanent housing options. Some advocates cautiously support the move but worry it might be a Band-Aid to a more systemic problem.

In interviews with The Post, the mayor said the plan is a first step in eventually finding more permanent housing for people while getting them off the streets.

From Vermont to California, an increase in federal aid during the pandemic offered local and state governments more resources to combat homelessness. Many of them used those resources to convert hotels into shelters, creating a temporary shift in how people experiencing homelessness in dozens of states could access housing.

Nearly all of those programs ended or are sunsetting. Meanwhile, cities like Denver are still navigating stubborn inflation, slowing but still rising housing costs and a continuing mental health crisis, according to advocates and the mayor.

Denver isn’t alone. In Boston, homelessness is up 17 percent this year compared to last year. In Los Angeles, it’s up by 10 percent. In D.C., it’s up by nearly 12 percent, after dropping for two consecutive years. In New York, in part because of a surge in migrants, the city reached 100,000 homeless people last month, a first according to the New York Times.

The end to those programs in Denver brought Charles Oliver Red Cloud back onto the streets, he says. Red Cloud started struggling with an addiction to heroin and meth around 2014, pushing him into homelessness. He didn’t have his own apartment again until 2020, supported by coronavirus aid and a stable job.

He was sober and, at the time, built custom doors for $18 an hour.

“When covid was over, everything went up,” said Red Cloud, 55. “The landlords went crazy.”

His landlord increased his $1,050 rent by $600 last year — a sharp rise in a county where the average rent is up 13.8 percent since 2019 — and Red Cloud, who is about seven years sober, received an eviction notice in spring of 2022.

He has been homeless since, living with other Native Americans in a Safe Outdoor Space, where unhoused people sleep in an area with tents staffed by the nonprofit Colorado Village Collaborative to ensure their safety.

The eviction rate has continued to surge across Denver. In the first six months of the year, there have been 6,000 eviction filings, up 50 percent from the number of evictions in all of 2020, according to Jamie Rife, head of the Metro Denver Homeless Initiative.

The homelessness numbers are based on point-in-time surveys, in which governments, often working with partner organizations, attempt to tally the number of people experiencing homelessness on a night at the end of January.

Rife, who helped lead the count in Denver, said the point-in-time data has its caveats since a difference in weather, among other variables, from one year to the next can affect the numbers.

The more worrisome data point, Rife said, is the steep rise in families experiencing homelessness for the first time. She attributes that in part to the end of various coronavirus protections, including eviction moratoriums and increased social safety nets. She thinks the mayor’s emergency declaration is a good first step.

“It says this is a priority for the administration on Day 1 and brings together the full weight of city government,” she said. “At the same time, the longer we do triage, the harder it is to move upstream.”

A week before taking office, Johnston said, he visited Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, who has moved thousands off the street by prioritizing housing. Inspired by Turner’s success, Johnston presented a four-part plan to provide housing and shelter to the people who are both unhoused and unsheltered, the ones who are living on the streets. One part of the plan, which is favored by advocates for the homeless, is subsidizing existing rental units for the most vulnerable, giving a family or individual a permanent place to live with a kitchen and bathroom.

Johnston also plans to renovate warehouses, convert hotels into living spaces — some of which may have rules about which hours people can come and go and who can sleep there — and build communities of tiny homes, or one-room buildings that have heating and air conditioning on a plot of land with communal bathrooms and laundry facilities.

Johnston said these facilities will help 1,000 people in less than six months. While the Denver Housing Authority approved the $25.95 million purchase of the 194-unit Best Western on Thursday, the mayor said it will take months for the hotel to be ready to live in.

In the meantime, he has promised to hold off on closing encampments — unless they are on private property or if there are health, security or other risks — until there’s a place for each person there to go. Johnston said he plans to prioritize the more densely populated encampments.

Before becoming mayor, Johnston helped advance Proposition 123, which Colorado voters approved in November and will dedicate $300 million to affordable housing each year across the state. That could help fund his plan, though it is not yet clear what the total cost of his proposal will be.

Advocates aren’t sure yet what to make of the mayor’s plans. They worry about the exceptions to closing encampments and that he’s focusing on the “visible homeless” over anyone else because it will be more noticeable. But, they said, if more people get off the streets and into quality housing, that could begin to stem a long cycle.

“The answer to homelessness is housing, housing, housing,” said Dede de Percin, who leads the Colorado Village Collaborative.

A recent Zillow analysis found that metro Denver is in need of roughly 70,000 homes, part of the country’s 4.3 million home shortage.

Terese Howard, a lead organizer at Housekeys Action Network Denver, has concerns about the details of the plan: Will the hotels have kitchenettes? How long will people be able to stay there? What will the rules be in the non-apartment options?

“There needs to be a focus on what type of housing people actually want long term,” she said, citing a study her organization conducted of more than 800 unhoused people in Denver, who said they prefer places with bathrooms, shower access and no curfews.

“It’s not wait and see [what the mayor will do],” Howard said. “It’s fight and see to make sure the housing we need is created.”

The mayor said he wants the city to eventually permit 3,000 permanently affordable housing units a year and institute programs where residents in need pay no more than 30 percent of their income in rent.

“Our plan runs the continuum of longevity,” Johnston said. “This buys us the time to be able to increase the supply of those units that they can transition to.”

He said people living in hotels or other shorter-term housing options will not be required to move out by a certain date and rules on curfew and other restrictions will vary by facility.

De Percin is cautiously optimistic about the plan.

“We’re not going to solve homelessness in one fell swoop,” de Percin said. “We’re going to have to keep making those investments. We should have been making them 10 to 20 years ago, and we are going to have to keep making them for another 10 to 20 years.”

