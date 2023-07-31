Lori Vallow Daybell gets life in prison for killing children in ‘doomsday’ case

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Lori Vallow Daybell, an Idaho mother and onetime beauty pageant contestant, was sentenced Monday to life in prison for killing her two children in a case that included a dark religious prophecy and claims that the victims were “zombies” possessed by evil forces. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight At her sentencing hearing, Vallow Daybell denied that anyone “was murdered in this case.” She said her children had visited her after their deaths and told her they were happy.

“I mourn with all of you who mourn my children and Tammy,” Vallow Daybell told the court. “Jesus Christ knows the truth of what happened here.”

Fremont County Judge Steven Boyce pointed to that denial of guilt as a factor in Vallow Daybell’s sentence, which includes no possibility of parole. He said she could have pursued any number of better, legitimate options if she came to feel she could no longer care for her children.

Instead, he told her, “you chose the most evil and destructive path possible.”

A jury convicted Vallow Daybell in May of murdering her 7-year-old son J.J. Vallow and her daughter Tylee Ryan, who was days away from her 17th birthday, and of conspiring to kill her husband’s first wife, Tammy Daybell. Vallow Daybell was also found guilty of conspiracy to commit murder in her children’s deaths and of grand theft for continuing to collect Social Security money meant to be used for the children, after they were dead.

The children’s murders, and other suspicious deaths allegedly linked to Vallow Daybell, captured national attention because of Vallow Daybell’s bizarre religious motivations. Several books, a Lifetime movie and a Netflix documentary series attempt to tell the tale.

Prosecutors argued at trial that Vallow Daybell viewed the victims as obstacles to being with Chad Daybell and that she wanted their money, the Associated Press reported. To justify her actions, the prosecution said, Vallow Daybell used her “doomsday” religious beliefs, including that she was a goddess preparing for the end of the world.

Her defense attorneys countered that she was a loving mother who, despite her unusual ideology, was not involved in the killings.

Dressed in a striped orange-and-white jumpsuit Monday, Vallow Daybell stared down at the table where she sat — only occasionally glancing up to stare into space — as people affected by the killings shared what they had endured.

Samantha Gwilliam, Tammy Daybell’s sister, pushed back on Vallow Daybell’s reported belief that she and her husband had a special godlike status.

“You are not exalted beings, and your behavior makes you ineligible to be one,” Gwilliam told her, adding, “No angels are coming to rescue you.”

Daybell, who became Vallow Daybell’s fifth husband, has been implicated in all three killings and is scheduled to stand trial in April. Prosecutors in Vallow Daybell’s case said they would not speak to reporters after her sentencing, to protect Daybell’s right to a fair trial.

The police investigation began in the fall of 2019, when J.J.’s grandparents became worried after more than a month of being unable to talk with him. When police arrived at Vallow Daybell’s townhouse in Rexburg, Idaho, to conduct a wellness check, the boy wasn’t there. Vallow Daybell and Daybell told officers that J.J. was with a family friend in Arizona.

Their story, however, wasn’t true. Investigators returned to the townhouse with a search warrant the next day, but the couple was gone. Tylee was also missing, officials learned.

The couple had fled to Hawaii and gotten married. As officials tried to find their children, television station Fox 10 Phoenix published video of Vallow Daybell and Daybell tanning by a pool while police served them a court order demanding that they bring their children to the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare.

In June 2020, officials found the children’s remains buried on Daybell’s property in Rexburg. Duct tape had been used to bind J.J.’s wrists, and his body had been wrapped in black plastic. Burned bone fragments from Tylee were found in a pet cemetery near a fire pit.

Vallow Daybell and Daybell were charged in the children’s deaths in May 2021. They also were eventually charged in the 2019 death of Daybell’s first wife, Tammy Daybell. While she was initially believed to have died of natural causes, prosecutors said at trial that an autopsy after her body was exhumed indicated that she had been strangled “at the hands of another,” Salt Lake City-based television station KSL-TV reported.

Vallow Daybell has also been accused of being involved in two deaths in Arizona: She was indicted in 2021 on a charge of conspiracy to commit murder in the death of her fourth husband, Charles Vallow. Another indictment against her was unsealed in May on charges of conspiring to kill her niece’s husband.

The first known reports of Vallow Daybell’s end-times ideology came in January 2019, when Charles Vallow called police to say his wife’s beliefs were becoming darker. She believed she and Daybell, the author of apocalyptic novels, had been “directed to lead 144,000 people in preparing for the end of the world,” according to records from an investigation into Charles Vallow’s death, published by Salt Lake City-based television station KUTV.

Each person had either a “light” or a “dark” scale, Vallow Daybell and Daybell reportedly believed. Anyone who opposed their ideology had a dark scale, which meant they were linked to demonic spirits. The couple considered J.J., Tylee and Charles Vallow to have had dark scales.

Amber Ferguson, Andrea Salcedo and Brittany Shammas contributed to this report.

