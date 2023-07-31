Police search for driver after SUV hits 6 migrant workers at N.C. Walmart

Listen 1 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Police are searching for the driver of an SUV that struck and injured six migrant workers in Lincolnton, N.C., in what they said appears to be an “intentional assault.” Police said the incident took place around 1:15 p.m. Sunday outside the Walmart Supercenter on North Generals Boulevard in Lincolnton, home to 11,000 people roughly 35 miles northwest of Charlotte.

The Lincolnton Police Department said the driver “was described as an older white male,” adding that his motives are unknown. It was not immediately clear whether there was any link between the driver and the workers.

The workers sustained injuries that weren’t life-threatening and were transported to a hospital to receive treatment, police said.

Police also released photos of the vehicle they said was involved, an “older model mid-size black [SUV] with a luggage rack.”

A spokesperson for the Lincolnton Police Department declined to provide more information about the incident when reached for comment early Monday. Walmart did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Gift this article Gift Article