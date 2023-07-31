A self-driving Uber killed a woman. The backup driver has pleaded guilty.

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Rafaela Vasquez was at the wheel of a self-driving Volvo SUV operated by Uber when it struck and killed a pedestrian pushing a bicycle across a road in Tempe, Ariz. The March 2018 crash, the first case of a pedestrian being killed by a self-driving car in the United States, shocked Uber into pausing testing on automated vehicles and triggered a federal investigation.

In the aftermath of the incident, scrutiny mounted on Uber’s decision to field the modified vehicle. It also fell on Vasquez, the vehicle’s assigned safety driver, who was responsible for intervening in an emergency while the technology was being tested. Before the crash, Vasquez looked down, and she was streaming the reality show “The Voice” on her smartphone before the collision, Tempe police said.

Vasquez pleaded guilty to endangerment — a lesser offense than the negligent homicide charge she originally faced after being indicted in 2020 — and will serve three years of supervised probation for her role in the crash, the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office announced Friday.

Advertisement

Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell said in a statement that the sentence was appropriate.

“Getting behind the wheel of a car is a serious responsibility,” Mitchell said. “Regardless of whatever technology might be available to drivers, safety for everyone on the street and in the vehicle must always be a driver’s first priority.”

Uber and an attorney for Vasquez did not immediately respond to requests for comment Monday evening.

Elaine Herzberg, 49, was pushing a bicycle across a four-lane road in Tempe on the night of the incident. The road was dry and well-lit that evening, according to a 2019 investigation by the National Transportation Safety Board.

Vasquez, who sat at the wheel of the SUV, was responsible for overseeing the vehicle as it drove using an automated driving system developed by Uber and, if necessary, intervening in an emergency, according to the investigation.

Advertisement

Video released by Tempe police from inside the Volvo appears to show Vasquez look down and away from the road immediately before the crash. Just before the video ends, she looked up, and her eyes widened in shock.

When questioned by the NTSB, Vasquez denied using her phone, according to investigators.

The vehicle was traveling at 45 miles per hour when it hit Herzberg, according to the investigation. Vasquez took control of the steering wheel less than a second before it struck Herzberg and only began braking 0.7 seconds after the collision, it states.

The investigation found that the probable cause of the crash was Vasquez’s failure to monitor the self-driving car’s environment while she was distracted by her phone. But it also accused Uber of contributing to the crash by operating with an “inadequate safety culture” and failing to properly oversee its safety drivers.

Advertisement

Uber’s automated driving system failed to classify Herzberg as a pedestrian because she was crossing in an area without a crosswalk, according to the NTSB. Uber’s modifications to the Volvo also gutted some of the vehicle’s safety features, including an automatic emergency braking feature that might have been able to save Herzberg’s life, investigators wrote.

Immediately after the collision, Uber halted testing of self-driving vehicles in the four American and Canadian cities where they were active at the time. The company said in a statement that the video of the collision was “disturbing and heartbreaking to watch.” In late 2018, Uber released safety reports describing failings in the company’s self-driving technology.

Prosecutors declined to criminally charge Uber in the crash in 2019 but recommended that investigators further examine Vasquez’s actions as the safety driver.

Weeks after the crash, Herzberg’s daughter reached an undisclosed settlement with Uber. In 2019, Herzberg’s husband and daughter also sued the city of Tempe for the design of the road near the crash site, which featured a decorated brick path on the median leading to the road but no crosswalk to cross it. Court records show the case was dismissed in 2020.

Michael Laris contributed to this report.

Gift this article Gift Article