A cat who’s long lived at an MLB stadium is headed to a retirement home

For at least the past decade, long after the baseball players have left the field for the night and the stadium lights have clunked off, he has ruled the darkness of Coors Field. No one knows his exact age. Even his name is uncertain. Some call him Smokey, others Midnight. However many years he has existed, he has spent all of them lording over Denver’s Major League Baseball stadium. During the day, he graciously lends the 76-acre facility to the Colorado Rockies franchise, only to reclaim it when the sun sets and everyone goes home. For the phantom of Coors Field, this is home — the only one he has ever known.

Not anymore.

Smokey — a feral black cat who’s lived at Coors Field for “as long as anybody can remember” — has retired as the stadium’s unofficial “head of pest control” and been put up for adoption. Earlier this year, a team of dedicated caregivers who have fed Smokey and several other “Coors Field cats” decided that, because of disease and old age, he should leave the stadium for a “quiet home where he can spend his golden years.” Those longtime caregivers have already removed him from the ballpark and placed him in a temporary home while Animal Rescue of the Rockies evaluates applications from people who want to provide him a permanent one.

Smokey is part of a feral cat colony that has probably existed in the stadium for all of its 28 years. Barbara Ford, who worked as a Denver meter reader in the 1980s and ’90s, told the Denver Post in 2021 that feral cats had lived in the neighborhood for decades, long before the ballpark opened in 1995.

Jenni Leigh, a volunteer with Animal Rescue of the Rockies, said the history of the Coors Field cats is “super duper fuzzy.” But a major milestone in its existence happened at least a decade ago, when a woman named Sharon, who worked downtown at the time, started using her lunch breaks to feed one of them — a cat she would eventually name Socks. Others like Smokey soon joined, convening at the same time and spot where Sharon poured water, served wet and dry food, and hung out while they ate. To stay in the good graces of the Colorado Rockies organization, she made sure to clean up before heading back to work.

Even after retiring and moving 45 minutes away, Sharon, who through Leigh declined to be interviewed, still came into the heart of the city every day to take care of Smokey and his fellow ballpark bandits. Others have helped her over the years; her team currently numbers two or three, but Sharon has remained the constant.

“Snow, shine, blizzard — everything,” Leigh said, adding: “The whole team that feeds them is just amazing, and they don’t get any support from anybody. They’re just doing it out of their own pocket and just their love of these cats.”

Smokey has been a Coors Field fixture, although no one can pinpoint how long he’s been there. Leigh said at least a decade. Shannon Hurd, who in 2019 started a “Coors Field Cat” Twitter account, said that it’s probably more like 18 years. But fans never see Smokey on the field during a game, Leigh said. He’s more of a behind-the-scenes guy. TV cameramen will occasionally catch him standing guard on some steps or a balcony while surveying fans with their beers, nachos and foam fingers.

“He’s kind of a low-key dude,” Leigh said. “He’s not going to do anything crazy like streaking across the field.”

You and I had a serious talk about being around while the foxes made their way around the field that morning. pic.twitter.com/1aRUPz0rOx — Kyle Cooper (@KyleCoopah) December 12, 2022

Not long after Leigh met Smokey in 2021, he started getting sores on his body, and no one could figure out why. His caregivers considered taking him to a vet but, worried about his age and unknown health problems, feared such a visit would end with a vet recommending euthanasia. They decided against it.

“They were definitely not ready for that,” Leigh said.

Instead, Leigh played middleman, coordinating veterinary care from afar. They eventually figured out he had a flea allergy or something similar and got him medication.

But over winter, he stopped eating as much, lost weight and got “really skinny.” Then, when spring rolled around, the sores returned. Sharon and company started to fear they would arrive at the ballpark to discover Smokey had died.

They bit the bullet and allowed a visit to a veterinarian, who found that he had feline immunodeficiency virus, “which sounds terrible, but it’s really not a big deal,” Leigh said. Sharon and her fellow caregivers decided it was time to retire Smokey from the bigs.

The life of an indoor cat will be an adjustment for this longtime major leaguer. Even at his advanced age, he is still learning to use the litter box, “but isn’t perfect yet,” according to the animal shelter’s adoption advertisement. He doesn’t require it but would do best in “a quiet home with no young children and few to no other pets.” The animal shelter warned would-be owners that Smokey’s advanced age means they should be prepared to provide “excellent ongoing veterinary care.”

“He would be a great companion for someone who loves cats and who has the patience to give him time to settle in to his new life,” according to the animal rescue ad.

On Monday, Leigh said the shelter received some 15 applications and ultimately gravitated toward a home for Smokey where he could be the only pet. A home inspection is planned on Tuesday, the last hurdle to vet his presumptive owners. Leigh hopes that, if all goes well, Smokey will move into his new home later this week.

Marty Jones, a Denver singer-songwriter and self-dubbed “Bard of Beer Songs,” wrote a track about Smokey’s retirement, adopting the cat’s perspective to announce that “I’ve had a great run, of baseball fun, and loved my time in the sun. But for health reasons, it’s my last season. My stint in the big leagues is done.”

