Police shoot Memphis man who fired gun outside Jewish school

Memphis police shot an armed man who opened fire outside a Jewish school that he could not enter Monday in what authorities say could have been “a potential mass shooting.” Police responded before 12:30 p.m. to 911 calls reporting that an armed man had tried to enter Margolin Hebrew Academy-Feinstone Yeshiva of the South in East Memphis. When the unidentified man could not get in, he opened fire outside the Orthodox Jewish school, Memphis Assistant Police Chief Don Crowe said at a news conference. No one was injured at the school, police said.

The man fled in a pickup truck, police said, and about an hour later officers found a vehicle matching the description of the truck about three miles from the school. After the armed suspect left the truck, an officer shot him, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI).

Police said the man, who was taken into custody, was in critical condition at a hospital Monday.

“I am proud of the vigilant and quick response of MPD officers” who prevented what could have been a mass shooting, Memphis Police Chief CJ Davis said in a statement Monday.

Authorities did not give a motive for the shooting, and charges had not been announced. The TBI is investigating, at the request of Shelby County, Tenn., District Attorney Steve Mulroy (D). Rep. Steve Cohen (D-Tenn.), who represents the Memphis area in Congress, said the suspect is Jewish and a former student of the school.

“I am pleased the academy had effective security and that the police acted quickly to protect students,” Cohen said in a news release. Crowe declined to say whether the incident would be considered a hate crime, telling reporters, “It’s way too early for that.”

School officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday morning. On Facebook, the school said it was “shocked and saddened.”

A Memphis police spokesperson directed inquiries to the TBI. A spokesperson for the bureau did not give additional details on the investigation and pointed to the bureau’s Monday news release.

There has been a record number of reports of anti-Jewish hate incidents in the United States in recent years. The Anti-Defamation League reported about 3,700 antisemitic incidents in the United States last year, the most since it began such tracking. It was a spike of 36 percent from 2021.

In May, the White House announced a plan to combat rising antisemitism, such as increasing public awareness in places such as schools and college campuses, offering more community training and encouraging reporting of potential hate crimes.

In 2018, a gunman killed 11 people at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh. A hearing to consider whether the man will be sentenced to execution was scheduled for Tuesday.

Monday’s school shooting incident comes four months after a gunman killed six people and injured one person at the Covenant School in Nashville. Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee (R) called a special session of the state General Assembly to address potential gun legislation after Democratic lawmakers urged him to do more to stop gun violence. The session begins later this month.

As of 2021, adults can carry open and concealed handguns in Tennessee without a permit if they are 21 years old. Adults in Tennessee are allowed to carry a handgun in public, except in schools, public parks or government buildings, according to state law.

On Monday, gun violence prevention groups such as the Newtown Action Alliance repeated pleas for Tennessee lawmakers to do more to stop attacks in schools.

“It has been 126 days since the Covenant School mass shooting in Nashville,” the group tweeted on Monday. “Tennessee narrowly avoided another massacre in their schools.”

Crowe, the assistant police chief, lauded the Memphis school for the “great safety procedure process” that prevented the man from getting inside. A screenshot of the school’s security footage obtained by ABC News showed the man walking through exterior doors with what appeared to be a handgun.

“I personally truly believe we prevented a tragedy,” Crowe told reporters.

The Orthodox Jewish day school has students in grades pre-K through 12, according to its website. Students come to the school from cities across the country, including New York, New Orleans and Denver. Some teachers will start work at the school Aug. 10, and classes start Aug. 17, according to the school’s website. It’s not clear whether students or teachers were at the school when the man tried to enter and then opened fire outside the building.

David Nakamura contributed to this report.

