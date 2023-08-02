A one-star Google review was a major clue in a fatal hit-and-run

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

David Adams and Tiffany Fletcher were traveling down a Florida highway on a motorcycle this summer when a white Ford F250 pickup made a U-turn into their lane. The motorcycle struck the truck, sending the bike onto the highway shoulder, according to an affidavit. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The pickup continued driving as passersby rushed to help the two motorcyclists, the affidavit states. Fletcher suffered a head injury and a broken left femur. Adams died several days later from injuries he sustained in the collision, court documents state.

The fatal crash on the evening of June 9 in Riverview, Fla., sparked a hunt for the truck’s driver, the Tampa Bay Times reported. Investigators tracked down the suspect using an unlikely clue: a scathing one-star review of a business on Google.

“Just doing this review because the owner or son of the owner had a big accident on 301 and Balm River involving a couple on a motorcycle,” the review read, according to court documents. “The thing is he [fled] the scene and all I got was his company name on his white truck. Please if anyone seen his truck with a hit on the passenger side that’s the bike that he hit and ran like a coward. putting this here in case he didn’t Turn himself in yet.”

Advertisement

The one-star review was posted to the page of Arbor Pros Tree Service, a tree removal and trimming company. Investigators matched the company’s logo to one seen on surveillance footage on the tailgate of the fleeing truck, according to the affidavit.

It was the breakthrough they needed to charge Chad Stall, a 29-year-old arborist with the company, with leaving the scene of a fatal crash.

An attorney for Stall did not immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday evening, nor did Arbor Pros Tree Service.

Fletcher, 38, and her boyfriend, Adams, 59, were riding to a bar to shoot pool when the pickup turned into them, Fletcher told the Tampa Bay Times.

Fletcher lost consciousness in the crash and woke up in Tampa General Hospital next to Adams, whose condition worsened over the next few days, the Times reported. Adams had parts of his leg amputated and died on June 14, five days after the crash.

Advertisement

Detectives with the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office retrieved surveillance footage from a business near where the crash occurred and observed the Arbor Pros logo on the truck, the affidavit states.

After looking up the business and reading the tip left by the disgruntled reviewer on Google, a detective visited the registered address for the pickup and found Stall driving the vehicle, according to court documents. Stall allegedly told the detective that he was at home on the night of the crash with his daughter and that one of his employees at Arbor Pros told him the truck had been struck while parked at a worksite.

Stall’s alibi was disputed by accounts from his co-workers, his mother and his daughter’s mother, as well as text messages, according to investigators. A co-worker told a detective that Stall had told him the truck was involved in a “fender bender.”

Advertisement

In early July, a detective interviewed Ismael Gonzalez, a witness to the crash and the person who left the one-star review, according to investigators. Gonzalez said that, after the truck fled the scene that night, he followed the driver, honked at him and told him to return to the crash, according to the affidavit. When the driver did not do so, Gonzalez followed him into a parking lot and asked him again to return to the crash. The driver of the pickup “aggressively” responded that he would, and Gonzalez left, court documents state.

That night, Gonzalez said, he looked up the name of the business on the truck, Arbor Pros, and saw the driver in two photos on the business’s Google listing. He then posted the one-star review to the company’s page under an alias. When investigators tracked him down about four weeks later, Gonzalez identified the driver in two photos that depicted Stall, according to the affidavit.

Stall was arrested on July 7 and charged last week with leaving the scene of a crash resulting in a death and serious injury, according to court records.

He is scheduled to be arraigned next week. Stall, who was on probation at the time of the crash after completing a four-year prison sentence for a previous manslaughter offense, could face additional penalties for violating his probation, according to a recommendation submitted by a probation officer.