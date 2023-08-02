He was swept out to sea for five hours. A broken fishing pole saved him.

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

If not for a broken fishing pole floating in the Atlantic Ocean, Dan Ho might be dead. Ho’s early-morning swim off Long Island on Monday turned disastrous when a strong current swept him out to sea and left him treading water for five hours. As the 63-year-old man’s life was in jeopardy, he scrambled to figure out how to draw attention to himself.

When a broken fishing pole floated by him, Ho took off his shirt, attached it to the pole and waved the makeshift flag in the air “in an attempt to notify passing vessels of his presence,” according to the Suffolk County Police Department. It worked.

“Approximately 2.5 miles south of where he entered the water, Ho was spotted,” police wrote on Facebook.

Fishermen Jim Hohorst and Michael Ross located Ho, who was “conscious and alert but unable to stand, aboard and rendered aid for hypothermia,” according to police.

“I thought I was done,” Ho told Ross, according to Newsday.

Hohorst added, “He was in shock and pretty incoherent at the time. We figured he had maybe an hour left. He was very hypothermic and said he had been drinking a lot of salt water.”

Ho was brought ashore to the U.S. Coast Guard Station on Fire Island, where he was treated by a Coast Guard medic and transferred to Good Samaritan University Hospital in West Islip, N.Y., authorities said.

A spokesperson with Good Samaritan University Hospital did not immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday morning. Ho, who did not immediately respond to a request for comment, told the New York Post he was released from the hospital on Tuesday afternoon and had returned to his home in Copiague, N.Y.

“I just want to get myself together, take a shower,” he told the newspaper. “I’m just trying to process everything.”

Rip currents are strong, narrow streams of water that flow away from the shoreline and can suddenly sweep swimmers out to sea. The National Weather Service (NWS) has cautioned swimmers how rip currents “often form on calm, sunny days.”

There have already been 65 rip-current deaths in the United States this year, according to the NWS, which is ahead of last year’s pace. All but two of the rip-current deaths this year were men and boys, data shows.

The number of annual rip-current deaths has steadily climbed since the National Weather Service began tracking them in 2010. After a record of 130 deaths in 2021, the figure dipped to 85 last year. Rip currents were the third-leading cause of weather-related deaths from 2012 to 2021, behind only heat and flooding, the NWS says, and in a typical year they kill more people than lightning, hurricanes or tornadoes.

This summer has also seen rip currents lead to rescues on beaches across the country. About 200 swimmers in Virginia and North Carolina had to be saved by lifeguards over the Fourth of July weekend due to strong rip currents that pulled people into the Atlantic Ocean, the Associated Press reported. Lifeguards pull at least 30,000 swimmers out of rip currents each year, according to the U.S. Lifesaving Organization, a nonprofit association of beach lifeguards and open-water rescuers.

Ho went swimming by himself at Cedar Beach in Babylon, N.Y., at around 5 a.m. Monday, according to police. He was not wearing a flotation device when he was pulled out more than two miles by a strong current, authorities said. The water temperature on Monday was around 68 degrees, Newsday reported.

As Hohorst and Ross were fishing for striped bass, they checked the water for bait when they saw the water moving and wondered what it was, according to WABC, an ABC affiliate in New York. That’s when they saw the swimmer waving his makeshift flag at about 10 a.m.

“He was just treading water, praying some boat would come by,” Ross told the TV station. “I can tell you, no boats in the area, not for miles.”

When the fishermen pulled Ho aboard their 2007 Albin Tropical Soul, the swimmer’s face was blue and his body was gray, Ross told WABC.

“He was shaking, totally hypothermic,” Ross added, saying they wrapped Ho in towels to warm up. Ross reiterated that Ho kept saying the same thing to him: “I thought I was a goner.”

A photo shared by the Suffolk County Police Department to social media shows Ho wrapped in a Mylar blanket while speaking to first responders.

Ho told the New York Post that he was feeling “healthy” and “strong,” but that he was still recovering.

“I’m fine right now,” he said.

Although the men did not catch any striped bass on Monday, they have a story the men will be sharing for a while. They told WABC they were lucky they were able to spot Ho before it was too late.

“I just hope everything’s good, and he’s okay,” Hohorst said.

Dan Stillman and Tamia Fowlkes contributed to this report.