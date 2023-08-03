New Jersey father drowns rescuing three children from river, police say

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

A father died Wednesday after trying to rescue his three children from a river in central New Jersey, police said, the latest in a rash of drownings across the state that led authorities to warn swimmers against wading into rivers and lakes where there are no lifeguards. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Rolando Camarillo-Cholula, a 42-year-old resident of South River, could not be found when officers responding to a 911 call first arrived Wednesday at the Millstone River, a 38 mile-long tributary of the Raritan River in central New Jersey, around 2 p.m., the Franklin Township Police Department said.

Officers found three children, ages 13, 11 and 8, out of the water, and were treated and released without further medical attention.

A dive team with the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office went into the river to look for Camarillo-Cholula and found his body at around 5:30 p.m., the police department said.

The children had gone into the water and quickly became “distressed,” which led Camarillo-Cholula to jump into the river and pull them to the shallow waters, but he struggled to maintain his own balance, the police said, citing witnesses.

The Franklin Township Police Department said an investigation into what led to the incident is underway. It comes after a spate of at least five recent drownings across the state that prompted the authorities to urge residents to abstain from swimming in undesignated and unsupervised areas and to take additional safety precautions.

In a statement Thursday, the Franklin Township Police Department warned “that causeways, lakes, and all waterways can hide dangers like hidden currents, sudden depths, and cold shock.”

The police also urged people traveling along the canal and towpath, to “look for postings that provide guidance regarding prohibited areas and activities.”

According to preliminary data from the National Weather Service, there has been two fatalities along the 130-mile New Jersey coastline this year.

In May, a 15-year-old boy drowned at Sandy Hook Beach, an unguarded area where swimming is not allowed. Last month, a 39-year-old New York City firefighter and father of three, Mark Batista, died after rescuing his daughter who was submerged by a rip current in Avon-by-the-Sea beach along the New Jersey shore. He rescued her but the ocean pulled him under, friends and authorities said.

Also last month, a teenager drowned after swimming in the Delaware Water Gap, a 70,000 acre national recreation area in northwestern New Jersey. Authorities recovered his body after a three-day search that the Park Service said had been hampered by stronger-than-usual currents and low visibility due to recent heavy rains, local media reported.

Less than month ago, an 18-year-old man drowned in the Devil’s Hole Ravine in the Peckman River, where swimming is prohibited. The area has been described by authorities as an “extremely hazardous area with dangerous rock ledges leading up to the water’s edge.” Local police said a group of people went into the water, despite seeing “no trespassing” and signs warning of the dangers of swimming in the area.