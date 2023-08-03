Tennessee lawmakers expelled by GOP win back state House seats

Listen 1 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Two Tennessee Democrats who were expelled from the state legislature in April by their Republican colleagues after joining protesters demanding stronger gun control legislation won back their seats late Thursday. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Reps. Justin J. Pearson (D-Memphis) and Justin Jones (D-Nashville) easily defeated their Republican opponents in districts that lean Democrat, according to unofficial results. Pearson faced independent candidate Jeff Johnston, while Jones went up against Republican Laura Nelson.

Pearson and Jones were labeled as members of the “Tennessee Three,” along with Rep. Gloria Johnson (D-Knoxville), after the GOP-led state House voted to expel Jones and Pearson over a gun-control protest at the state Capitol. The protest came in the wake of a shooting in Nashville that had left three children and three adults dead.

Republicans had also sought to remove Johnson, but she survived an expulsion vote.

After the three joined protesters, Tennessee House Speaker Cameron Sexton (R) said the Democrats had committed “multiple violations” of the General Assembly’s rules, and that they had “knowingly and intentionally” brought “disorder and dishonor” to the House.

Pearson and Jones were reinstated days after their expulsion by local officials in their districts, but only on an interim basis, requiring them to run in elections this year to keep their seats.

“Well, Mr. Speaker, the People have spoken,” Jones said on Twitter, the social media platform now rebranded as X, late Thursday. “See you August 21st for special session.”