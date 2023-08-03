She escaped from a cinder block cell in Oregon. There may be more victims.

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The harrowing tale of a woman’s escape from a cell in southern Oregon where her captor held her after kidnapping her hundreds of miles away and allegedly sexually assaulted her, has prompted the FBI to open a multistate investigation and search for other possible victims. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Authorities on Wednesday said the suspect, 29-year-old Negasi Zuberi, was captured in Nevada on July 16 after a standoff with law enforcement in a parking lot. A federal grand jury in Oregon on Wednesday charged him with interstate kidnapping and transportation with intent to engage in sexual activity; he faces up to life in prison if convicted.

Authorities say they think there are victims in other states and are looking for them, Stephanie Shark, the assistant special agent in charge of the FBI’s Portland field office, said Wednesday in a news conference, adding that Zuberi — whom authorities said has a wife and children — has been linked to sexual assault investigations in four states.

The details of the Oregon case — with the woman breaking down the door of her cell with her bare hands, escaping with bloodied knuckles, and finding a passing motorist who called 911 on her behalf — stood out even to law enforcement officials used to dealing with “violence and tragedy,” said Shark.

“Some cases alarm even the most seasoned investigators, particularly when shocking details are revealed, and we see that there may be multiple unknown victims,” she said, adding that this “is that kind of case.”

Shark on Wednesday declined to identify the states where the other sexual assaults allegedly tied to Zuberi took place, citing ongoing investigations, but said Zuberi has lived in at least 10 states in the past decade: California, Washington, Colorado, Utah, Florida, New York, New Jersey, Alabama, Oregon and Nevada. She said he went by several aliases including “Sakima” and “Justin Hyche,” and alleged that he used different tactics to lure victims, including drugging their drinks.

The Federal Public Defender for Oregon did not immediately respond to a request for comment early Thursday.

Police in Klamath Falls, Ore., were alerted to the case by the 911 call on July 15.

According to the criminal complaint against him, Zuberi approached the woman in Seattle shortly after midnight to solicit prostitution. He then pretended to be an undercover police officer and told the woman, referred to as “Adult Victim 1” in the complaint, that he was taking her into custody. He threatened her with a Taser, restrained her and put her in the back seat of his car, the complaint says.

Zuberi then drove the woman for seven hours to reach his residence in Klamath Falls, a city of about 22,000 people near the border with northern California, said Klamath Falls police Capt. Rob Reynolds. The woman realized something was wrong when she saw a map on Zuberi’s cellphone screen indicating they still had over 2 hours to go before reaching their destination, according to the complaint.

During the trip, in which Zuberi crossed from Washington to Oregon, the suspect pulled over and forced the woman to perform both oral and vaginal sex on him, the complaint says.

At his residence, Zuberi locked the woman in a makeshift cell in his garage that was “made of cinder blocks and a metal door installed in reverse so it could not be opened from the inside,” according to the complaint. At some point, the woman, who stayed ultimately locked in the cell for several hours, “realized that she needed to get out of that residence, because her life was in danger,” said Reynolds, the police captain.

She began beating against the locked door and eventually managed to punch the welds off, lacerating her knuckles, Reynolds said. She fled the residence, taking with her Zuberi’s handgun, which he had left in his vehicle, according to the complaint.

The woman then flagged down a passing motorist, who called 911. Emergency responders arrived at the scene and took her to a hospital for a sexual assault examination, the complaint states.

When police returned to the residence, they found the makeshift cell, as well as the victim’s purse, blood on the fence she said she climbed over to escape, and other evidence of a crime.

The case sparked a law enforcement response across multiple states. One day after the victim escaped Zuberi’s residence, Nevada State Patrol officers found him in a Walmart parking lot in Reno, more than 250 miles south of Klamath Falls. According to the complaint, Zuberi was “holding one of his children in the front seat of his vehicle,” while his wife was speaking to him from outside the vehicle.

When officers made contact with Zuberi, “he refused to exit the vehicle and cut himself with a sharp object causing him to bleed profusely,” the complaint said. Shark said that after a 45-minute standoff, “Zuberi eventually agreed to exit the vehicle and was taken into custody” His child was not harmed, Shark said.

Nathan J. Lichvarcik of the U.S. attorney’s office in Eugene and Medford, Ore., said during Wednesday’s news conference that Zuberi is being transferred from Nevada to Oregon, where he is expected to appear in federal court in Medford “in the coming weeks.”

Shark said the Seattle woman’s bravery in escaping her captor and notifying law enforcement may have saved other women’s lives.

Now, she said, investigators will “fight for them, any other victims out there, and seek justice.”