Video shows Minnesota trooper fatally shot Black driver in traffic stop

A Minnesota state trooper shot and killed a 33-year-old Black motorist during a traffic stop early Monday. The man’s death prompted outcry from his family and an ongoing investigation revealed Thursday a handgun was found in the back of the vehicle, but “at no point on available video” is the driver seen holding the gun, authorities said.

Troopers pulled over Ricky T. Cobb II, of St. Cloud, for allegedly having taillights off. After pulling him over, troopers saw Cobb was wanted in connection “with a felony order for protection violation,” said Col. Matt Langer, chief of the Minnesota State Patrol, during a Tuesday news conference.

Officials released video after a Minnesota state trooper shot and killed Ricky T. Cobb II, a 33-year-old Black motorist, during a traffic stop on July 31. (Video: Minnesota Department of Public Safety)

Troopers are heard on body-camera video released Tuesday asking Cobb to exit the vehicle, but declining to tell him why. Cobb “refused” to get out of his car, Langer said, and the troopers are then seen on camera opening both car doors before the vehicle moves forward and a trooper opens fire.

“While processing Cobb II’s car, they found two cartridge casings, a cell phone and handgun, which was on the floor behind the center console in the back of Cobb’s vehicle,” reads a statement released Thursday by the Minnesota Department of Public Safety Bureau of Criminal Apprehension. “At no point on available video is Cobb II seen holding the gun.”

The three troopers involved — Ryan Londregan, Brett Seide and Garrett Erickson — have been placed on administrative leave, according to state authorities.

Local civil rights leaders have called for the troopers to be fired, according to the Associated Press.

Londregan, who has about a year-and-a-half of law enforcement experience, is the trooper who fired his handgun, according to state authorities. He and Seide, who has about two years of experience, suffered minor injuries, authorities added. Erickson has three years of experience.

Gov. Tim Walz tweeted Wednesday afternoon that he had spoken with Cobb’s mother.

“I assured her that a swift, thorough investigation has already begun and that we will do everything we can to get to the bottom of what happened,” Walz wrote.

I just spoke with Ricky Cobb II’s mother to offer my condolences. I assured her that a swift, thorough investigation has already begun and that we will do everything we can to get to the bottom of what happened. — Governor Tim Walz (@GovTimWalz) August 2, 2023

Cobb’s slaying comes six years and three weeks after a Minnesota police officer fatally shot Philando Castile during a traffic stop. Jeronimo Yanez, the officer who shot Castile, was acquitted of killing the adored school cafeteria manager.

In Cobb’s killing, authorities said Seide was monitoring traffic coming out of downtown Minneapolis when he saw a car without taillights on.

Troopers pulled over Cobb in his Ford Fusion at about 1:50 a.m., as he drove north on I-94 in Minneapolis, Langer said. Troopers saw there was a request from the Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office to pick up and hold Cobb on a felony order for protection violation.

Body-cam video shows troopers asking Cobb to get out of his car. The troopers wouldn’t immediately explain the reason when Cobb asked. “I’ll explain it all when you get out the car,” Seide can be heard saying on camera.

Londregan is seen on body-cam opening the passenger side car door. Seide opens the driver side door, as well, and appears to begin unbuckling Cobb’s seat belt with both hands. The vehicle is seen on the troopers’ dash-cam video briefly moving forward. Londregan draws his weapon, the video shows, and shoots into the vehicle as it drives off.

Video shows both troopers tumbling from the car as it drove off. All three then ran back to their cars and drove a quarter-mile until they found Cobb’s car slowing to a stop along the lane divider, state authorities said. The troopers hop out. One trooper asks another to hold Cobb at gunpoint as they apply gauze and tend to Cobb’s injuries. The troopers can be heard saying, “Keep breathing, man. Keep breathing.”

One trooper couldn’t find Cobb’s pulse, so he begins CPR shortly before the video cuts off. Cobb died at the scene, authorities said.

At the news conference, Langer declined to answer many questions from reporters, citing the active investigation. Langer and Minnesota DPS Commissioner Bob Jacobson started the news conference by offering their condolences.

“The Cobb family has experienced an immense loss and tragedy,” Jacobson said before playing video of the fatal shooting.

Cobb’s family said at their own news conference that Cobb was a father of five.

“I’m very confused and very, very hurt,” said his mother Nyra Fields-Miller. “I want justice for my son.”

Danielle Pickett, mother of two of Cobb’s children, said she felt the shooting was unnecessary. “It is incredibly sad and disgusting that another life has [been] taken,” she said.

The family’s pastor, Rev. Madalyn Fields, said Cobb was a good man trying to make his way through life instead of the man everyone has seen gunned down. “Ricky was not that,” she said.

Fields said Cobb was a twin brother, an active father, an uncle, a cousin and a loyal friend.

“Unfortunately, on that night, he was caught in a situation beyond his control,” she said.