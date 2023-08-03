She nailed a politician with a water balloon. The Yankees were impressed.

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

At a parade last month, Long Island politician Bruce Blakeman was waving to residents while walking along the street when a 10-year-old girl, following a county tradition to throw water balloons at officials, launched one from about 100 feet behind him. Never miss a goal or a touchdown. Sign up for Sports Alerts to recieve email alerts on major sports news as soon as it breaks. ArrowRight Alexa Cardona expected the balloon to land on the pavement. Instead, she and Blakeman were both surprised when the balloon struck the back of his head, soaking his black polo shirt. Blakeman still remembered that stinging feeling when he saw a viral video of the throw about a week later.

“She should be playing for the Yankees or the Mets,” Blakeman recalled thinking.

So Blakeman, the county executive of Nassau County, N.Y., called Yankees President Randy Levine, who invited him and Alexa to batting practice on Tuesday. On Yankee Stadium’s field, players and coaches complimented Alexa’s arm.

“It was one of the best times of my life,” Alexa, a rising fifth-grader from Franklin Square, N.Y., told The Washington Post.

Alexa has rooted for the Yankees for as long as she can remember. While her favorite sport to play is soccer, she also started playing softball for her town’s team four years ago. She plays shortstop, and she throws with her father, Joseph, every day in their backyard.

For the past three years, Alexa’s family has attended the Fourth of July parade in the village of Stewart Manor. For years, children have stood on the sides of the street and slung water balloons at Nassau County officials, firetrucks, and other people and vehicles in the parade. Blakeman, the county executive, said the ritual is a reminder that officials shouldn’t receive special treatment.

Blakeman was walking on Stewart Avenue — halfway through the roughly mile-long parade — when Alexa chucked the water balloon at him. Blakeman, 67, said he expected to be hit that day but not with the velocity of Alexa’s throw.

After the balloon landed, Blakeman rubbed the back of his head before resuming his waves to attendees. Alexa’s dad recorded the heave and posted the video on Instagram.

Within a matter of days, millions watched the throw, and even Blakeman reposted the video on his social media accounts.

“Sometimes you’ve got to make fun of yourself,” he said.

Blakeman wanted to commemorate the girl, whose identity was unknown to him at the time, so he called Levine the next week about attending a game. Then, his colleagues sent the video to their friends and family members around the county, and after a few days, they tracked down Alexa’s family.

On Tuesday, Alexa, her sister and her parents met Blakeman at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx. Alexa, wearing a pinstriped jersey, again surprised Blakeman by giving him a bag of balloons. Blakeman joked that he should’ve had his security team frisk her.

The group descended to the field during batting practice. When Blakeman approached Harrison Bader, the center fielder was already familiar with the video.

“That was you?” Bader said as he gave Alexa a high-five. “Good throw.”

Hitting coach Sean Casey told Alexa “we could use you” before signing an autograph for her.

Alexa, her family and Blakeman watched the game from a suite about 10 rows behind the home dugout. Although the Yankees lost to the Tampa Bay Rays, Alexa said she’ll never forget the night.

Before leaving, Alexa warned Blakeman to better prepare for next year’s parade. He plans to wear a helmet.