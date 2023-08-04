Suspect was out driving when Idaho students were killed, lawyer says

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

In the latest filing in the case, Taylor said the defense does not yet have witnesses to prove Kohberger’s exact location at the time of the stabbings but added that corroboration could come during trial.

“Mr. Kohberger is not claiming to be at a specific location at a specific time,” Taylor wrote. “At this time there is not a specific witness to say precisely where Mr. Kohberger was at each moment.” Taylor wrote that supporting evidence “may come from cross-examination of state’s witnesses” or from experts for the defense team.

Advertisement

Kohberger was indicted by a grand jury in May on murder and burglary charges in the students’ deaths. Prosecutors allege he broke into the students’ off-campus house in Moscow, Idaho, around 4 a.m. Nov. 13, killing Ethan Chapin and Xana Kernodle, both 20, and Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen, both 21.

At his arraignment later in May, Kohberger remained silent when asked how he would plead in the case. The judge entered a not-guilty plea on his behalf.

On the night of the killings, Chapin and Kernodle, a couple, were at Chapin’s fraternity house, while Goncalves and Mogen were out together in Moscow. All four returned to the women’s home, and two surviving roommates found one of the victims the next morning. After asking friends to come to the house, the group called 911 at 11:58 a.m., authorities said.

Advertisement

Kohberger, a criminal justice graduate student at Washington State University, was arrested on Dec. 30 in a case that drew thousands of tips. It quickly went viral online, prompting reckless theories from true-crime followers and upending lives with false accusations. Authorities said they linked Kohberger to the killings after DNA on a knife sheath found next to one of the slain students matched that of the Kohberger, among other evidence.

After Kohberger’s arrest, his attorney said her client expected to be exonerated.

In July, the University of Idaho decided to delay the planned demolition of the off-campus house where the students were slain until the fall, citing the need to deal with lead and asbestos on the property first. The decision to hold off on demolition came after objections from some of the victims’ families, who worried that a jury would lose the chance to visit the property, according to the New York Times.

“While we look forward to removing this grim reminder of this tragedy, we feel holding until October is the right thing to do,” university president Scott Green said in a statement. The judge has set a trial date for October.