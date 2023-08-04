Another Gilgo Beach victim, ‘Fire Island Jane Doe,’ is identified

Authorities said on Aug. 4 that they had identified Karen Vergata as one of the 11 victims whose remains were found on Long Island in 2010-2011. (Video: AP)

Authorities publicly identified another victim Friday in the Gilgo Beach killings, naming a 34-year-old woman as one of the 11 victims whose remains were found on Long Island in 2010 and 2011. Karen Vergata, a New York City resident who disappeared from her Manhattan home in 1996, was identified as the Gilgo Beach victim whose remains were found in April 2011, Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond A. Tierney (R) said at a news conference.

Friday’s announcement came a few weeks after authorities in Suffolk County, N.Y., charged Rex A. Heuermann, a 59-year-old Long Island architect, with the murders of three of the 11 victims.

Authorities have not brought any charges in Vergata’s killing and “have no comment on what, if any, suspects we’ve developed at this time,” Tierney said. “Our investigation is continuing,” he added.

A woman’s legs and feet were found on Fire Island on April 20, 1996. Fifteen years later, authorities found a skull on a Long Island beach and linked it to the Fire Island remains via DNA analysis, Tierney said. Before Vergata was identified as the victim, the dead woman had been referred to as “Fire Island Jane Doe,” he said.

With Vergata’s identification, seven of eight adult female Gilgo Beach victims have been identified. All seven had been sex workers or escorts.

“It’s important that we remember and honor not only Miss Vergata but all the victims on Gilgo Beach,” Tierney said at the news conference, during which he took no questions from reporters.

It was another step in the long-running investigation of the killings, a probe that took 13 years before authorities charged Heuermann last month. He pleaded not guilty.

He was charged in the killings of Melissa Barthelemy, 24; Megan Waterman, 22; and Amber Lynn Costello, 27. Their remains were found with those of another woman, Maureen Brainard-Barnes, 25. Authorities have not made any arrests in Brainard-Barnes’s death but have said Heuermann is the prime suspect.

Those four women’s remains were found when police were searching for a fifth missing woman, 23-year-old Shannan Gilbert.

Police later found the remains of six others in the same area: Vergata, Jessica Taylor, Valerie Mack, a man, a toddler and the toddler’s mother. The latter three have not been publicly identified. No charges have been brought in those deaths.

Vergata was not identified until 2022, when authorities matched her identity to the remains through DNA and genetic linking, Tierney said Friday. He said authorities had not made her identity public because it was around the same time the grand jury investigation into the killing of the four women, who became known as the Gilgo Beach Four, was beginning.

“Since the results of that investigation have become public and we have made the necessary notifications to Miss Vergata’s family, we can make this important announcement now,” Tierney said.

The case captured national attention, later spawning a Netflix true-crime drama and a seven-part podcast. Authorities had attempted to solve the case for a decade, but dysfunction and infighting among prosecutors and police slowed their progress, The Washington Post found.

Investigators had been closing in on Heuermann as a suspect when something “suddenly” led authorities to decide it was time to make an arrest in July, the district attorney has said. Last month, authorities searched his home in Massapequa Park, N.Y., on Long Island, recovering 279 guns and a “massive” amount of other items in the “cluttered” house.

Authorities began zeroing in on Heuermann after a task force to investigate the killings was launched early last year. After finding that a car believed to be the killer’s had been registered in his name, they eventually matched DNA on unfinished pizza crusts left in a garbage can by Heuermann with hair found on one of the victims and found cellphone records that indicated he had scheduled meetings with three of the four women.

Prosecutors say Heuermann used a burner phone to make “taunting” phone calls to a victim’s relative, searched for photos of the victims and their relatives online, and searched for child pornography. While authorities monitored him, Heuermann was also allegedly meeting with sex workers and searching online for information about the case.

“We’re continuing our investigation,” Tierney said Friday, “not only with regard to the Gilgo Four but all the victims on Gilgo.”

