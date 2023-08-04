The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Twitch influencer Kai Cenat’s giveaway draws chaotic crowd to NYC streets

By
August 4, 2023 at 5:20 p.m. EDT
In this photo taken from video, a man jumps on a car as a crowd runs through the street on Broadway near Union Square, Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, in New York. Police in New York City are struggling to control a crowd of thousands of people who gathered in Manhattan's Union Square for an Internet personality's videogame console giveaway that got out of hand. (Bobby Calvan/AP)
1 min

At least a thousand people crowded a park and its surrounding area in New York City in a chaotic scene Friday afternoon before an influencer’s giveaway of PlayStation 5 consoles, police said.

A post to Twitch streamer Kai Cenat’s Instagram story announced a giveaway at Union Square Park on Friday at 4 p.m. But local media reported that by 3:30 p.m., the crowd was seen taking down barriers and throwing objects at police. People also jumped on cars as unrest grew. Arrests have been made, police said.

“They’re throwing tear gas out there,” said Cenat in a Twitch stream while the chaos was unfolding. “We’re not going to do nothing until it’s safe.”

By around 5 p.m., police appeared to be dispersing the crowd away from the scene. “Due to police activity, avoid the area surrounding Union Square Park & use alternate routes," the New York City Police Department said on X, formerly known as Twitter. "Expect a police presence in the area and residual traffic delays.”

This story is developing and will be updated.

