Twitch influencer Kai Cenat’s giveaway draws chaotic crowd to NYC streets

At least a thousand people crowded a park and its surrounding area in New York City in a chaotic scene Friday afternoon before an influencer’s giveaway of PlayStation 5 consoles, police said.
“They’re throwing tear gas out there,” said Cenat in a Twitch stream while the chaos was unfolding. “We’re not going to do nothing until it’s safe.”
By around 5 p.m., police appeared to be dispersing the crowd away from the scene. “Due to police activity, avoid the area surrounding Union Square Park & use alternate routes," the New York City Police Department said on X, formerly known as Twitter. "Expect a police presence in the area and residual traffic delays.”
