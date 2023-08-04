Twitch influencer Kai Cenat’s giveaway draws chaotic crowd to NYC streets

A post to Twitch streamer Kai Cenat’s Instagram story announced a giveaway at Union Square Park on Friday at 4 p.m. But local media reported that by 3:30 p.m., the crowd was seen taking down barriers and throwing objects at police. People also jumped on cars as unrest grew. Arrests have been made, police said.

At least a thousand people crowded a park and its surrounding area in New York City in a chaotic scene Friday afternoon before an influencer’s giveaway of PlayStation 5 consoles, police said.

“They’re throwing tear gas out there,” said Cenat in a Twitch stream while the chaos was unfolding. “We’re not going to do nothing until it’s safe.”

By around 5 p.m., police appeared to be dispersing the crowd away from the scene. “Due to police activity, avoid the area surrounding Union Square Park & use alternate routes," the New York City Police Department said on X, formerly known as Twitter. "Expect a police presence in the area and residual traffic delays.”