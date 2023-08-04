White Mississippi ex-officers plead guilty to torturing two Black men

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Six former Mississippi law enforcement officers pleaded guilty on Thursday to multiple counts of civil rights violations for a January raid in Rankin County during which they tortured and physically abused two Black men, the Justice Department said. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The officers, who are White, admitted to entering a home in Braxton, Miss., without a warrant and carrying out an array of “traumatizing and horrific acts of violence” on the two men, federal prosecutors said.

The men were handcuffed and arrested without probable cause, punched, verbally abused with racist slurs and Tasered more than a dozen times, the investigation revealed. The officers threw eggs at the men, held them down while pouring milk and alcohol over their faces, and assaulted one of the victims with a sword, prosecutors said.

One officer carried out a “mock execution” by inserting a gun into the mouth of one man, according to the indictment. When the firearm discharged, it broke his jaw.

“The defendants in this case tortured and inflicted unspeakable harm on their victims, egregiously violated the civil rights of citizens who they were supposed to protect, and shamefully betrayed the oath they swore as law enforcement officers,” Attorney General Merrick Garland said in a statement.

The case had sparked outrage over police brutality against Black men, prompting a federal and state investigation.

“Today’s guilty pleas are historic, in the fight for justice against rogue police torture and police brutality in Rankin County, the state of Mississippi and all over America,” said Malik Shabazz, the attorney for the Black men.

In June, Michael Jenkins and Eddie Parker sued some Rankin County officials over the “sadistic torture session.”

Jenkins was hospitalized for a month after the assault, from which he suffered permanent nerve damage and numbness on one side of the face, the lawsuit said. His demeanor transformed, his mother Mary previously told The Washington Post, describing her once outgoing son as skittish and subdued.

The defendants include five former members of Rankin County Sheriff’s office: Chief Investigator Brett McAlpin, 52, Narcotics Investigator Christian Dedmon, 28, Lt. Jeffrey Middleton, 46, Deputy Hunter Elward, 31, and Deputy Daniel Opdyke, 27. The sixth officer is a former member of the Richland police department: Narcotics Investigator Joshua Hartfield, 31.

According to the indictment, the Jan. 24 incident stemmed from a complaint of “suspicious behavior” at the property by a White neighbor of McAlpin, one of the police officers. Jenkins and Parker were residing in the property at that time.

Dedmon, the former narcotics investigator, was tasked by McAlpin to take care of the complaint. Dedmon then approached officers Middleton, Elward and Opdyke, part of a self-anointed “Goon Squad,” so called because of their willingness to use excessive force, court documents say.

After handcuffing and shocking the men with Tasers, Dedmon asked Parker about drugs, the prosecutors charge. The officers also told the men to go to areas where the concentration of Black residents was higher, the court document says.

The defendants later concocted a cover story, including falsely charging Jenkins with drug possession, planting evidence and destroying surveillance footage, prosecutors say.

The former officers are charged with felonies including civil rights conspiracy, deprivation of rights under color of law and obstruction of justice, which carry varying sentences of between 10 to 20 years in prison. Two face charges of discharging a firearm during a crime of violence, which could carry a life sentence. The sentencing is scheduled for November, the Associated Press reported.

The defendants will also face state charges led by the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation.

The attorneys for the defendants did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

“This incident and the crimes of these individuals has been devastating not only to the victims but also to the sheriff’s office and the hundreds of men and women that work here,” Rankin County Sheriff Bryan Bailey said in a statement Thursday, according to local media.

Three officers, Dedmon, Elward and Opdyke, also pleaded guilty to additional felonies in a separate incident from December 2022, prosecutors said, when Dedmon allegedly beat a White man and fired a gun to force a confession in the presence of the other two officers, who did not intervene.