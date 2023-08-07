Helicopters collide midair fighting California fires, killing three

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Two helicopters collided midair while fighting fires in Southern California — causing one to crash and killing all three crew members aboard. The accident happened in Cabazon, about 90 miles west of downtown Los Angeles. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The firefighting helicopters, both contracted by the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, were responding to a blaze in a building that had spread to nearby grasslands when they collided, around 6 p.m. local time.

The cause of the collision was not immediately clear, Cal Fire’s southern region chief, David Fulcher, told a news conference early Monday.

One aircraft was an “observer helicopter” coordinating the firefight. A Cal Fire division chief, a Cal Fire captain and a pilot were killed. The other aircraft, a water-dropping helicopter with two crew members aboard, was able to land safely nearby after the collision “without incident,” Fulcher said.

Advertisement

The crash ignited a secondary fire that engulfed four acres before it was extinguished, Fulcher said.

“I would like to express our deepest sympathy to the family and co-workers of the personnel. This was a tragic loss,” Fulcher said without identifying the victims. “We have lost three great individuals. Three fathers, three husbands, three friends.”

Deputies from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Office were among those deployed to the crash scene in Cabazon, an unincorporated community. The crash is now being investigated by the National Transportation Safety Board, the sheriff’s office said.

The two aircraft were among five helicopters and planes that Cal Fire and the Riverside County Fire Department dispatched in response to the Broadway Fire on Sunday evening, Fulcher said, which burned about three acres before slowing, according to an earlier update from fire officials.