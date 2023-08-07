After fatal fight at country club, a hole-in-one photo helped ID a suspect

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

After Florida deputies arrived at a country club in June, they found an injured 87-year-old man struggling to stand and slurring his words. Dean Zook told detectives that minutes earlier, he had accidentally hit another car when he was pulling into a parking spot. A man who claimed to be the car’s owner then hit Zook in the jaw, officials said. Zook was hospitalized with brain bleeding.

A deputy began the investigation by reviewing video footage, finding that the attacker was wearing a blue polo shirt, khaki shorts, dark-blue Nike shoes and sunglasses that day at the country club in The Villages. The detective identified the suspect through a dinner receipt from the club’s restaurant for a man named Robert Moore.

When the deputy searched that name on Google, he found a news article about Moore scoring a hole-in-one at a nearby golf course in The Villages, one of the country’s largest retirement communities. A photo accompanying the article showed Moore wearing an outfit similar to that of the man who attacked Zook.

Zook died last month as a result of his injuries, officials said. After further investigation, the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office recently arrested Moore, 75, and charged him with aggravated manslaughter on an elderly person.

Moore, who was released on a $30,000 bond, did not respond to requests for comment on Sunday night. He is seeking representation from the office of Sumter County’s public defender, Michael Graves, but hasn’t yet been appointed an attorney, Graves said.

On June 28, Zook approached a parking spot at the Glenview Country Club in The Villages in his white Toyota Avalon, according to Moore’s arrest affidavit. Zook caused minor damage to a black Lexus by hitting its front bumper, the affidavit states.

As Moore approached Zook, he exclaimed, “You hit my car!” the affidavit alleges. Zook exited his car and asked to exchange insurance information, the affidavit says, but Moore hit Zook’s jaw, pushing him backward. Moore continued punching Zook before realizing the Lexus wasn’t actually his car, the affidavit states.

Moore then entered the Glenview Country Club’s restaurant, sat at the bar and ordered food to go, according to the affidavit. Zook’s wife called 911 around 6:40 p.m., but Moore left before deputies arrived, the affidavit alleges.

As Zook explained the event to officials, he struggled to speak and stand, forcing deputies to hold him, according to the affidavit. Deputies called for paramedics, who took Zook to The Villages Hospital in an ambulance, the affidavit states. Doctors there found that Zook’s brain was bleeding, so a helicopter took Zook, who by then was unresponsive, to Health Shands Hospital in Gainesville, according to the affidavit.

The next day, a deputy said, he watched the man who assaulted Zook on the country club’s video footage and obtained a receipt of his carryout food order. The detective then contacted the NCR Corporation, which matched the credit card number to Moore. The deputy said he found the Village-News article, which stated that Moore had made a hole-in-one in November at the Tarpon Boil course in The Villages. However, it does not appear from the affidavit that Moore was questioned at that time.

On July 15, Zook was placed in hospice care, and he died the next day, the affidavit states. Meanwhile, investigators said they found that Moore owned a Lexus that was the same color and model as the car Zook had hit.

When a deputy visited Moore’s house on July 26, Moore admitted to punching Zook, the affidavit says. Moore told the detective that he thought Zook was attempting to leave the scene when he put his car into reverse after hitting the Lexus, according to the affidavit. Moore said he punched Zook after Zook placed his hands on Moore’s shirt and arm, the affidavit states.

The next morning, officers arrested Moore and took him to Sumter County’s detention center. His arraignment is scheduled for next month.