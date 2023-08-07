Black defendant gets new trial after judge said he ‘looks like a criminal’

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

In a January 2020 hearing, U.S. District Judge Stephen J. Murphy III said he was “tired” of the case he was presiding over. It had gone on for nearly two years by then, and the defendant, Leron Liggins, had moved to switch attorneys twice. During the hearing, when Liggins parted with his second attorney, Murphy said he was “tired of getting the runaround.”

“This guy looks like a criminal to me,” Murphy, who is White, said of Liggins, a Black man. “This is what criminals do.”

Though Murphy later apologized and said he could preside over Liggins’s trial fairly, an appeals court panel disagreed. In a 3-0 decision, the panel of federal judges ruled that Murphy’s remarks “could be understood to demonstrate clear prejudgment of Liggins’ guilt.” The decision vacated Liggins’s 2021 drug conviction and 10-year prison sentence, and he is set to receive a new trial.

Advertisement

“Even if one were to assume a lack of racial bias on the part of the district judge, the remark nevertheless raises the specter of such bias,” Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals Judge Eric Clay wrote in the Thursday ruling.

Wade Fink, an attorney representing Liggins, said the decision showed the appellate court was “willing to stand for justice.” Fink added that “regardless of what [Murphy] meant, it’s wholly unacceptable” but cautioned the public against “questioning the character” of the judge.

“This case isn’t about his intentions,” Fink said. “This case is about the appearance and optics of what words mean when they’re said in a criminal case.”

Murphy’s office did not respond to requests for comment from The Washington Post.

In February 2018, Liggins was indicted by a federal grand jury in Michigan on one count of conspiracy to possess heroin with intent to distribute.

Advertisement

He was also indicted in a separate drug case in Kentucky. Liggins requested that the Kentucky case be transferred to Michigan and negotiated extensions with the government “to explore resolutions” of both cases, according to the appellate decision. During this time, Liggins was in jail with no bond.

After the two cases were assigned to Murphy, Liggins had several court proceedings that delayed a potential trial in the Michigan case.

In March 2019, he filed to terminate his first attorney. His trial date was then moved from June to September of that year, the ruling said.

In September, the government added a second count of aiding and abetting possession with intent to distribute heroin to Liggins’s case. Two days after the charge was added, Liggins expressed that he wanted to plead guilty, leading the court to cancel his trial date and replace it with a plea hearing, the ruling said.

Advertisement

But in court later that month, he expressed that he no longer intended to plead guilty, according to the ruling. A new trial date was set for March 2020.

But before then, Liggins and his second attorney parted ways.

While presiding over the January 2020 hearing for the second attorney to withdraw, Murphy spoke about the defendant’s “inability to work with” his first two lawyers, according to the ruling.

Liggins requested to speak twice during the hearing, but Murphy denied him the opportunity, the ruling said.

Instead, addressing Liggins’s second attorney, Murphy said: “He’s alleged to be dealing heroin, which addicts, hurts and kills people, and he’s playing games with the court. Do you agree?”

“I can’t argue with your logic,” the attorney said, according to the ruling.

After the hearing, there were additional delays in the case — including some due to covid-19 and others to allow time for Liggins’s third and fourth attorneys to become familiar with his case — and his trial date was set for October 2021, the ruling stated.

Advertisement

Liggins requested Murphy’s recusal the day before the trial, citing the judge’s remarks during the January hearing.

Murphy denied the motion. He addressed Liggins directly, apologizing for becoming upset and saying, “I lost my head.”

“I was mad, I was hostile, I was disapproving, and I regret it,” Murphy said, according to the ruling. “I made a mistake by yelling like that, but I wasn’t upset or concluding that Mr. Liggins was — was guilty of an offense or hostile or partial toward him.”

Liggins was convicted on both counts and later sentenced to about 10½ years in prison, according to the ruling.

In its review, the appeals panel determined that “[i]nstead of maintaining the decorum essential to the administration of justice, the district judge permitted himself to make personal and condemnatory remarks about the criminal defendant before him.”

Advertisement

Clay wrote in that opinion that the judges were “highly concerned” by the “looks like a criminal” remark, particularly because it was “directed toward Liggins, an African American man.”

The opinion also stated that Murphy’s October 2021 courtroom apology “did not adequately resolve the problem.”

“In this case, the risk of undermining the public’s confidence in the judicial process is significant,” Clay wrote.

Determining that Murphy’s remarks made “fair judgment impossible,” the panel vacated the conviction and sentence. A date for the new trial has not yet been set, and Fink said Liggins would request pre-trial release once another judge has been assigned to the case.