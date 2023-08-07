What we know about the Montgomery Riverfront brawl

A fight that began between a group of White boaters and a Black employee Saturday on a dock at Riverfront Park in Montgomery, Ala., escalated into a massive brawl that resulted in multiple arrests and the city’s mayor calling for justice to be served to the boaters “for attacking a man who was doing his job.”

Several people were detained and charges are pending after video clips of the brawl went viral on social media over the weekend, Montgomery Police Maj. Saba Coleman told The Washington Post on Monday. “There are four active warrants at this time and there’s a possibility more will follow after the review of additional video,” Coleman said, adding that more updates are expected Monday afternoon. The suspects had not been publicly identified as of Monday morning, and it’s not clear whether anyone was in custody.