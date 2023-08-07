Bus flips on Pennsylvania highway, killing 3 passengers, police say

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Three people were killed when their passenger bus crashed on Pennsylvania’s Interstate 81 late Sunday evening, according to a state police report. The bus veered off the side of the road into an embankment, flipping on its side and hitting another car that was stopped in traffic. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight “Three passengers were declared dead on scene,” state police said in the report, adding that all the other passengers aboard the bus had been transported to Hershey Medical Center with injuries that ranged from moderate to severe. The occupants of the car struck by the bus were also taken to the hospital with suspected moderate injuries, the report said.

The crash took place at 11:49 p.m. in Lower Paxton Township, Dauphin County, located about 9 miles east of the state capital Harrisburg.

According to an earlier update, the passenger bus was carrying between 45 and 50 passengers at the time of the crash. “The bus flipped on its side and came to final rest on the right berm,” Trooper Megan Frazer said in a statement shared to Twitter. There was no information immediately available on the cause of the crash, which happened as the passenger bus was negotiating a right turn, the police report said.

State police had yet to publicly identify the victims early Monday, as officials were still trying to notify their next of kin, they said.

The American Red Cross said that it was assisting with the emergency response at a reception center in nearby Harrisburg. “At the reception center, Red Cross volunteers are providing comfort and care to passengers as they are released from the hospital,” the organization said on Twitter.