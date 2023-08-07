Fire at New Mexico recycling plant prompts health alert for hazardous smoke

City officials in Albuquerque, N.M., issued a health alert Aug. 6 after smoke from a plastic recycling plant fire was reported to contain hazardous pollutants. (Video: Albuquerque Fire via Storyful)

Listen 1 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

City officials in Albuquerque, N.M., issued a health alert Sunday after smoke from a plastic recycling plant fire was reported to contain hazardous pollutants. The fire will not be easily extinguished with water and could burn for days, a fire official said. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Thick black smoke, as seen in the videos, from the factory in Mesa Del Sol, could be seen from downtown Albuquerque, Rio Rancho and Los Lunas, up to 23 miles from the scene.

Albuquerque Fire Rescue and Bernalillo County Fire Rescue crews responded Sunday afternoon and evacuated the facility. The blaze started outside the plant, fire officials said at a news conference, and quickly spread, requiring more firefighter units and hazardous material vehicles.

City officials in Albuquerque, N.M., issued a health alert Aug. 6 after smoke from a plastic recycling plant fire was reported to contain hazardous pollutants. (Video: @abqonscene via Storyful)

The plastic involved in the fire “burns very hot, very quickly” and is not easily extinguished with water, Bernalillo County Fire Department Lt. Robert Arguelles said, meaning the fire could burn for “potentially days.”

Advertisement

Fire officials also requested help and additional resources from Kirtland Air Force Base and local contractors.

No injuries have been reported. City and fire officials asked residents to avoid the area, keep windows and doors closed, and turn off swamp coolers, otherwise known as evaporative coolers, that cool the air by adding water to it.

City officials in Albuquerque, N.M., issued a health alert Aug. 6 after smoke from a plastic recycling plant fire was reported to contain hazardous pollutants. (Video: @abqonscene via Storyful)

Fire officials said wind conditions have pushed the hazardous smoke toward less populated areas of South Valley and parts of western Albuquerque.

As of Sunday evening, two acres of wildland had been burned, and fire officials will continue to closely monitor the winds to help prevent further spread, Albuquerque Fire Rescue Lt. Jason Fejer said during the news conference.