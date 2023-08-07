Fire at New Mexico recycling plant prompts health alert for hazardous smoke

City officials in Albuquerque, N.M., issued a health alert Sunday after smoke from a plastic recycling plant fire was reported to contain hazardous pollutants. The fire will not be easily extinguished with water and could burn for days, a fire official said.
Albuquerque Fire Rescue and Bernalillo County Fire Rescue crews responded Sunday afternoon and evacuated the facility. The blaze started outside the plant, fire officials said at a news conference, and quickly spread, requiring more firefighter units and hazardous material vehicles.
The plastic involved in the fire “burns very hot, very quickly” and is not easily extinguished with water, Bernalillo County Fire Department Lt. Robert Arguelles said, meaning the fire could burn for “potentially days.”
Fire officials also requested help and additional resources from Kirtland Air Force Base and local contractors.
No injuries have been reported. City and fire officials asked residents to avoid the area, keep windows and doors closed, and turn off swamp coolers, otherwise known as evaporative coolers, that cool the air by adding water to it.
Fire officials said wind conditions have pushed the hazardous smoke toward less populated areas of South Valley and parts of western Albuquerque.
As of Sunday evening, two acres of wildland had been burned, and fire officials will continue to closely monitor the winds to help prevent further spread, Albuquerque Fire Rescue Lt. Jason Fejer said during the news conference.