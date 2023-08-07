Mom sues after Southwest worker flagged ‘trafficking’ of biracial daughter

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

A White woman who said a Southwest Airlines employee suspected her of trafficking her Black daughter is suing the airline for racial discrimination. Mary MacCarthy and her 10-year-old daughter were traveling from their home in California to Denver to attend a relative’s funeral in 2021 when a Southwest employee flagged the pair for possible human trafficking — “for no reason other than the different color” of their skin, MacCarthy alleged in a lawsuit filed Thursday in the U.S. District Court for the District of Colorado.

According to the complaint, Denver Police Department officers met MacCarthy and her daughter on the jet bridge when they landed and “began questioning” MacCarthy based on the airline’s report of suspected human trafficking. The pair were eventually allowed to leave, but the incident caused MacCarthy and her daughter “extreme emotional distress,” the complaint stated.

Advertisement

Nearly two years later, MacCarthy says that the Southwest employee acted “on a racist assumption about a mixed‐race family,” and she is seeking a jury trial and unspecified damages.

Airlines have increasingly been asked to train employees to detect and report suspected cases of human trafficking. The United Nations, citing the International Civil Aviation Organization, said in 2018 that “more than 10 million people fly everyday on-board some 100,000 flights; and on each flight are a potential trafficker and their victim.”

MacCarthy’s lawyer, David Lane, told CBS News that the goal of the lawsuit is to force Southwest to improve the way it trains its employees to detect human trafficking.

“In using racial profiling to cause the Denver police to stop innocent travelers, Southwest Airlines has attempted to address the serious crime of sex-trafficking through use of a stereotypical, easy formula,” Lane told the network. “Just as the police are constitutionally not permitted to stop-and-frisk young men of color based upon their race, corporate America is similarly not permitted to resort to such profiling in using law enforcement to stop and question racially diverse families simply based upon their divergent races, which is what Southwest did.”

Advertisement

Southwest did not immediately respond to a request for comment early Monday. A spokesperson told CBS News that it did not “have anything to add right now on this pending litigation.”

According to the complaint, on Oct. 22, 2021, MacCarthy and her daughter, who is referred to only by her initials, M.M., flew to Denver to be with family after MacCarthy’s brother died suddenly the previous night.

As The Washington Post previously reported, MacCarthy said in a letter to Southwest at the time that she and her daughter had to catch a connecting flight in San Jose, and by the time the pair boarded the flight to Denver, it was so full they could not sit together. So they asked other passengers whether any would be willing to trade seats, and they were eventually able to sit next to each other.

According to a police report filed at the time, an unnamed flight attendant began to suspect possible human trafficking for several reasons. She told police that MacCarthy and her daughter were the last passengers to board the plane and that MacCarthy was “demanding” she sit next to her daughter. The flight attendant also alleged that MacCarthy did not speak to her daughter during the flight and found it “odd” that she did not allow the girl to speak to the flight crew, the report stated. So she flagged it to her higher-ups.

Advertisement

But MacCarthy alleged in her lawsuit that the Southwest employee suspected human trafficking “simply because” of the color of their skin. MacCarthy is White, and her daughter is “biracial and was perceived as Black,” the lawsuit said.

In her 2021 letter to Southwest, MacCarthy said she and her daughter weren’t speaking much on the flight because they were “exhausted and in shock due to my brother having died suddenly the night before.”

The latest guidelines from the International Air Transport Association, the global trade body representing airlines, suggest that two of several possible indicators of human trafficking are when someone appears “fearful, timid, or submissive” and when they “defer to another person to speak for him or her or someone who seems to be in control of the situation.”

Advertisement

The report highlights the role cabin crew can play in notifying law enforcement about suspected cases of human trafficking, because “they travel with passengers sometimes for many hours and can spot even the smallest signals and behaviours” that appear off. But sometimes, they can make mistakes.

For MacCarthy and her daughter, such a mistake “made an already difficult day even harder,” according to the complaint.

When they were met by law enforcement at the jet bridge, MacCarthy’s first thought was that “the police were there to tell her about another death in her family,” according to the complaint. But then, police officers began to question her and her daughter separately and informed them that “a Southwest Airlines employee had reported them as suspicious” and MacCarthy “as a potential human trafficker.”

Advertisement

During the exchange, MacCarthy’s daughter cried, “fearing that she and/or her mother were in legal trouble for some reason,” the complaint states.

Eventually, after MacCarthy explained to the officers why and where she and her daughter were traveling and showed them her ID, the officers let the pair proceed through the jet bridge and into the terminal at Denver International Airport.

But the incident “was extremely traumatic” for MacCarthy’s daughter, the report said, adding that almost two years later, she “goes silent” when it is brought up.

In a tweet on Thursday, MacCarthy said it was “a great feeling” to have filed the lawsuit.

In a separate tweet, she added: “Any corporation engaging in racial profiling needs to be held accountable.”