After mistaken release, murder-for-hire suspect terrorized his ex, lawsuit says

Listen 6 min Share Comment on this story Comment

In February 2021, a man was arrested for allegedly plotting to kill his ex-girlfriend and her brother in a foiled murder-for-hire scheme. Six months later, the woman was cooking dinner at her Allentown, Pa., home. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight But when she turned around that afternoon, she found Dominic Escalera standing in her kitchen, according to a newly filed federal lawsuit. Just days earlier, Escalera had been indicted by a grand jury on two counts of hiring a hit man and one count of possessing a firearm as a felon. A federal judge had ordered Escalera to remain at the Lehigh County Jail throughout the pretrial proceedings, according to court records.

Yet, around 3:20 p.m. on Aug. 20, 2021, Escalera was mistakenly released, according to the lawsuit. His first stop was his ex-girlfriend’s home — where Escalera “terrorized,” assaulted and threatened her over the next two hours, the suit alleges.

Advertisement

The lawsuit filed last week by the woman in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania names Lehigh County, as well as jail warden Kyle Russell and the county’s corrections director, Janine Donate, as defendants — claiming that their “gross negligence” not only put the woman in harm’s way but also left her with severe post-traumatic stress disorder and a constant fear that Escalera “will once again appear at her residence and attempt to murder her and her family.” (The Washington Post is not naming the woman because she allegedly is a victim of domestic violence.)

“It’s literally any victim’s worst nightmare,” Josh Karoly, the woman’s attorney, told The Post. “The crime that this gentleman was accused of committing is the worst possible offense to be released from [jail] for the woman who was the target of his alleged plot to execute.”

Since the 2021 incident, Karoly said the woman hasn’t “gotten a straight answer from anybody — neither from the jail or the government — about how in the world this happened.” The lawsuit is an attempt at understanding what mistakes led to Escalera’s release, he said.

Advertisement

Russell and Donate did not respond to The Post’s requests for comment. Lehigh County spokesperson Adrianna Calderon said the county doesn’t comment on pending litigation.

Escalera, who was taken back into custody later that day, is not named as a defendant in the lawsuit, which urges Lehigh County to remedy any policies that might have led to his inadvertent release nearly two years ago. His attorney, Katrina Young, didn’t respond to a request for comment.

Before allegedly appearing at his ex-girlfriend’s home, Escalera had been in custody for six months following his Feb. 17, 2021, arrest. That day, Escalera had met with the hit man he was trying to recruit, shown him his ex’s home and provided him with a weapon, court records allege. But the man Escalera allegedly hired was an undercover Pennsylvania state trooper.

Advertisement

Prosecutors allege that Escalera then went to a local casino so he could have an alibi. Authorities arrested him there, according to court records. After being charged on Feb. 18, Escalera was unable to post his $500,000 bail.

Share this article Share

By August, Escalera’s state charges were dropped after federal investigators took over the case, charging him with using interstate commerce facilities to arrange the killings by communicating via cellphone from Newark and then driving to Allentown. On Aug. 18, Escalera was denied bail after federal prosecutors argued he was a flight risk and could present a danger to the community. Two days later, though, Escalera was mistakenly released, the lawsuit alleges.

At his ex-girlfriend’s home, Escalera forced the woman down on a couch and told her to “await her fate” there, according to the lawsuit.

Advertisement

“I told you I would get out,” he allegedly told her before threatening to kill her and her family. He then went on to close all the doors and windows in the house so she couldn’t escape — giving the woman time to secretly call the Lehigh County district attorney’s office, which was surprised to learn that Escalera had been released, the lawsuit states.

But before help could arrive, Escalera left the home with the woman, according to the lawsuit. Initially, he allegedly demanded to go to her brother’s house. But fearing Escalera could use the gun her brother owned to kill them both — and wanting to scope out a public space so she could potentially ask for help — she pleaded with Escalera to go somewhere else, the lawsuit claims. They headed instead to a barbershop, and she kept covertly texting authorities for help, it adds.

After a quick visit to the barbershop, the two headed back to the woman’s home, according to the lawsuit. On the way there, “by the grace of God,” she managed to alert authorities that they were on their way to her home, the lawsuit states. By that time, a warrant had been issued for Escalera’s arrest, court records show — and authorities took him into custody at about 5:50 p.m. that day.

Advertisement

“The way that he is then apprehended is through her taking some heroic actions and saving herself by surreptitiously sending messages,” Karoly said. “It’s heroic how she was able to deal with the situation and get him back into custody, but she should’ve never been in that position in the first place.”

Escalera has remained in federal custody since. Though trial dates had been set, the proceedings were stalled last year after a motion by prosecutors to have Escalera undergo a psychiatric evaluation. In July 2022, two psychological reports determined Escalera was mentally incompetent to stand trial, records show. And in May of this year, a judge ordered Escalera to go through a treatment plan that will periodically reevaluate if and when he is competent to proceed.

Still, the woman’s sense of safety has been shattered, Karoly said.

“This just increases her fright even more — him going from facility to facility and her not finally having her day in court,” he said. “She’s terrified that another place is going to make the same mistake.”